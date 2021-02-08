Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber remains mum on whether he intends to seek reelection in the upcoming 2021 municipal election.
Asked Monday about the topic during his bimonthly session with media members, Webber said he currently doesn’t have a timetable for announcing a decision, but noted he is aware the public is interested in an answer.
“I think right now the work for the moment has to do with COVID, midtown and the CHART commission and housing,” he said. “I’m not unmindful of the fact that I do owe the voters and the people of Santa Fe an answer as to whether or not I will be running for reelection so I’m not going to let it drag on.”
Webber was elected as the city’s first full-time mayor in 2018 in Santa Fe’s first ranked-choice election, defeating four other candidates.
Webber earns $110,000 in the position.
“I am aware that it’s good practice to let the voters know in time so they can start evaluating their options, so I’m not going to drag on,” Webber said. “That said, there is a lot of work to be done now. ... There is just a significant amount of work on the agenda.”
The municipal election will be held in November, and also includes races for four City Council seats — currently occupied by District 1’s Signe Lindell, District 2’s Carol Romero-Wirth, District 3’s Roman Abeyta and District 4’s Joanne Vigil Coppler.
