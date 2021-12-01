The city of Santa Fe is exploring a plan to offer retention bonuses for current employees and hiring bonuses for new workers as a way to help reduce an internal vacancy rate that is at nearly 20 percent.
According to a city news release, if the City Council approves the plan at its Wednesday's meeting, current employees will receive two $1,000 bonuses, while new hires will receive $1,000. The bonuses will not apply to temporary employees or elected officials.
"The workforce is our greatest asset so we need to keep and cultivate the talent we have in place," Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement.
The retention bonuses will cost the city $2.4 million and will be covered from a settlement the city received from the state's Taxation and Revenue Department in October. The $300,000 needed for hiring incentives will come from better-than-expected first-quarter gross receipt tax revenue.
The city's Human Resources Department plans to hold a rapid-hire event Dec. 11 and will issue offer letters that same day.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said a location and time for the event are still being confirmed.
