Mayor Alan Webber announced Thursday the city of Santa Fe will raise the minimum wage higher than the current $14.03 per hour and establish a new way to determine annual increases in what the city refers to as a "living wage."

“It’s time for us to take a hard look at our living wage and adjust it to current conditions,” Webber said at The Food Depot at an event dubbed "A Healthy Community and Healthy Workforce Begins with a Living Wage."

The event was attended by business leaders, social activists and several city councilors and Santa Fe County commissioners.

