Mayor Alan Webber announced Thursday the city of Santa Fe will raise the minimum wage higher than the current $14.03 per hour and establish a new way to determine annual increases in what the city refers to as a "living wage."
“It’s time for us to take a hard look at our living wage and adjust it to current conditions,” Webber said at The Food Depot at an event dubbed "A Healthy Community and Healthy Workforce Begins with a Living Wage."
The event was attended by business leaders, social activists and several city councilors and Santa Fe County commissioners.
“I’m convinced by the end of the year [we will have] a wage agenda for a living wage to reach the level that it needs to be,” the mayor said.
The Food Depot, a major Northern New Mexico food bank that is involved in efforts to reduce hunger in the region, recommends an immediate increase of the "living wage" to $20 per hour, with incremental increases after that to $26-$29 per hour.
Webber proposes relaunching a community process similar to the one 20 years ago that established the 2003 Living Wage Ordinance that made Santa Fe the first city in the country to set a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum wage.
“It didn’t come easily [in 2003],” Webber said of the ordinance, which took effect in 2004. “It involved a study on what it would take. It involved a working group.”
The mayor said money has been budgeted as of July 1 to set the process in motion. He said a working group will make a recommendation to the City Council by the end of June 2024.
This working group would be composed of city staffers with input from businesses, social service groups and nonprofits. The mayor said the working group will research other minimum wage ordinances across the country. Other factors such as affordable housing and working training will also be considered.
City Councilors Sig Lindell, Renee Villarreal, Carol Romero-Wirth and Jamie Cassutt were at The Food Depot event, as were county commissioners Anna Hansen, Justin Greene, Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
Santa Fe County has its own Living Wage Ordinance and the city and county have had identical minimum wages for nine years.
“I look forward to the opportunity to partner with the city to have a good look at the living wage,” said Greene, who is also owner of Dashing Delivery, a delivery service mostly of restaurant meals.
Hansen believes the county will follow suit with the city regarding new "living wage" parameters.
“I believe we can do that,” Hansen said about increasing the wage to be higher than the current ordinance. “We have a board willing to do that.”
The city has stuck to the 2003 ordinance, which has increased the minimum wage each year since 2009 based on the region's Consumer Price Index.
However, more than 50 cities and five states have passed Santa Fe since 2009 by implementing more aggressive minimum-wage increases. The Food Depot says nobody can adequately live at Santa Fe’s $14.03 minimum wage.
“We need to come forward with a new proposal that will begin with a new living wage,” Webber said. “We have the [wherewithal] to actually solve deep, hard problems. This is a deep, hard problem.”
Neither the mayor nor the city councilors and county commissioners interviewed by The New Mexican offered a specific “true” minimum wage that should be set for the city and county of Santa Fe so workers can afford the basic costs in life with one job.
“I don’t want to say, I really don’t,” Webber said in an interview. “I want to get more data. MIT is an important resource, but I would like to start from the ground up, get a picture of what our actual needs are. We don’t want to jump to a number that is not sustainable for the business community.”
The Food Depot through four years of research in a 2022 report recommended an immediate increase to $17 per hour, but in the year since then the organization updated the recommendation to $20 per hour based on calculations from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Food Depot Executive Director Sherry Hooper opened the "living wage" gathering by saying 5,430 children in Santa Fe County experience hunger.
“That’s 20% of children go to bed hungry," Hooper said.
Four years ago, the mayor challenged The Food Depot to come back with a proposal to address childhood hunger. That produced the 40-page report Ensuring Every Child in Santa Fe Has Access to Sufficient and Nutritious Food in June 2022.
“The component that is the lynchpin is increasing the minimum wage,” said Scott Bunton, one of the report’s authors. “MIT determined a three-person family with both parents working, each must make $19.35 per hour to have a living wage. If only one is working, that person would have to make $34.23 per hour. A single parent with two children has to make $43.51 to have what MIT characterizes as a living wage.”
Santa Fe and San Francisco had the highest minimum wages in the country from 2003 to 2012. Since then, cities, counties, even states have bypassed modest cost-of-living increases to minimum wages and increased them $1, $1.50 or more at a time. Now Washington, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have higher minimum wages statewide than Santa Fe.
“It’s no longer a living wage,” Bunton said. “Santa Fe’s minimum wage won’t meet the essential needs of any size of family. Santa Fe’s minimum wage does not provide a living wage for a single person. Santa Fe has fallen in the pack.”
Among cities, neighboring Washington cities SeaTac and Tukwila are at $19.06 per hour and $18.99 per hour, the former with the nation’s highest minimum wage, with Seattle the highest big city at $18.69.
“It’s time for those of us who live in the City Different to step up to the plate,” Bunton said.