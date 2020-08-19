Mayor Alan Webber warned motorcyclists and other drivers with loud mufflers to expect to see flashing lights from a Santa Fe police officer if they don't tone it down.
"Be aware," he said Wednesday in a Facebook Live video while highlighting the second phase of a beefed-up traffic enforcement effort dubbed Operation Slow and Quiet. "The citations will be written. The fines will be substantial. The court cases will be ongoing. Don’t do this to yourself."
Complaints about noisy drivers have been ringing in the mayor's ears.
"The Mayor's Office gets phone calls," he said, adding he also receives a "large number of emails" on the subject.
"Far too much of the time, we are hearing loud cars and motorcycles," Webber said. "We are witnessing drag racing, speeding, reckless driving — and it is really disturbing the peace."
The 30-day operation began Friday and will target drivers who are "hitting the gas pedal, altering their mufflers, trying to make noise and unfortunately creating a nuisance in our community."
Webber noted that the first phrase of the operation, from June 24 to July 18, resulted in 477 traffic citations citywide. Of those, 18 were muffler violations, according to the police department.
Webber said he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.
"It may be that people are frustrated and want to have some fun and get some kicks by driving fast and noisy, and I understand that that’s part of what COVID-19 is doing to all of us," he said.
"There is a sense of being cooped up and living smaller lives than we want to live," Webber added. "But don’t take it out on your neighbors with bad driving, and don’t risk your own life. If you are avoiding getting sick from COVID, don’t suddenly get an injury from an auto wreck."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.