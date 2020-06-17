Mayor Alan Webber said Wednesday he plans to call for the removal of three controversial monuments in Santa Fe, including an obelisk in the heart of downtown that will be at the center of a rally Thursday led by indigenous activists.
The mayor also announced plans to form a commission that will evaluate every statue and monument in the city and help determine their fate — a move former Mayor Javier Gonzales started but that hadn’t gained traction until now. In addition, Webber said he planned to sign an emergency proclamation Wednesday “addressing institutional racism,” which “recognizes that we are taking action both to address the moral truth of the moment and also the legal truth of the moment.”
The city declined to provide a copy of the proclamation.
Webber said during a webcast on Facebook that the time had come for Santa Fe to “step up.”
“My intention as mayor is to call for the obelisk located in the Santa Fe Plaza to come down, to call for the Kit Carson obelisk located in front of the Santa Fe courthouse to come down and to remove the [statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park], and to put it perhaps in a safe place while we look for its proper home,” Webber said.
“My belief is that we must take these steps now because they are the right thing to do,” he added. “It is a moment of moral truth, and we’ve been called to do it by our Native American colleagues, friends and family members, and it is long overdue.”
The mayor made the announcement on the eve of a protest over the obelisk in the middle of the Plaza. The obelisk was dedicated in part to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians,” according to an inscription on the war monument, which was erected more than 150 years ago.
The latest push to remove the obelisk is not the first in the city’s storied history — and another attempt could prove challenging, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler wrote in a message.
“When the 1973 City Council unanimously voted to remove the obelisk from the Plaza, it learned they had no say in the matter without serious penalty of losing federal money if the Plaza monument was removed,” she wrote, adding the historic downtown square is a National Historic Landmark and on the State Register of Cultural Properties.
“No changes are possible without federal and state legislation. That 1973 City Council rescinded their vote,” wrote Vigil Coppler, a former First Judicial District Court clerk of the court who based her research on a former District Court judge’s writings.
The obelisk has been a long-running source of controversy that recently reignited amid escalating tensions across different parts of the country over certain historic monuments.
In the 1970s, an unidentified man wearing overalls climbed into the Plaza obelisk and chiseled the word “savage” away. The city at some point installed a plaque stating “monument texts reflect the character of the times in which they are written and the temper of those who wrote them” and that “attitudes change and prejudices hopefully dissolve.”
Natives consider the monument racist and say it celebrates violence.
The Santa Fe-based Three Sisters Collective, which organized Thursday’s protest, said on social media the demonstration would instead be a celebration.
“Long story short, all three of our demands are being met: obelisks and statue are coming down,” the organization wrote on its Instagram account.
Webber said he planned to attend the “peaceful protest” and encouraged almost everyone to attend.
“The one group that I do not invite to be there are highly armed, self-proclaimed vigilante groups,” he said, referring to organizations such as the New Mexico Civil Guard, which had attended a protest recently in Santa Fe. “That group is not welcome in Santa Fe. That group should not bring the violence and the confrontational mindset they carry with them to a peaceful protest.”
Before the mayor announced his intent to call for the removal of the three monuments, Three Sisters Collective had sent an open letter to Webber and the City Council demanding the removal of what it called “three racist and white supremacist statues that celebrate oppressors who led genocide and systemic oppression on the Indigenous Peoples of this region, and in particular, on the Pueblo People.”
Not long after the mayor ended his webcast, the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department issued statements on behalf of its Cabinet secretary and two pueblo governors lauding Webber’s decision.
“As we are seeing throughout the state and across the world, people of good conscience are coming together to change how we think about powerful symbols like statues,” Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo said in a statement. “It is no longer enough to present just one version of history. We owe it to all those who lived it to portray the full complexity of our shared past.”
Tesuque Pueblo Gov. Robert A. Mora Sr. said the obelisk on the Plaza sits on land originally belonging to the tribe and “has long been an affront to our people and history.”
“Mayor Webber’s actions continue the better course, set forth in the Entrada dialogue, toward truth and reconciliation,” Mora said in his statement, referring to a successful effort to end a controversial dramatization known as the Entrada, which Native Americans and others called revisionist history and a celebration of genocide.
The Entrada, which had been performed on the Plaza each year during the Fiesta de Santa Fe, depicted the “peaceful” reentry of de Vargas into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
The pageant, which had sparked raucous protests that grew bigger each passing year, was replaced with a celebration of peace and reconciliation that Webber helped broker two years ago.
“My intention is to move past those monuments, to convene the group that helped two years ago with a historic proclamation that was really more than any city in America had achieved toward recognizing the mutual relationships and dependence that we have on each other,” Webber said Wednesday. “That proclamation and the courage of [Los Caballeros de Vargas, which put on the Entrada] and the Fiesta Council turned a page in Santa Fe and turned a page in our history.
“Now we have to write the next pages, and those pages will come when we establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission composed of a broad cross section of people from Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico to look into each others’ hearts, into our past and to create the future we want our children and our grandchildren to live in,” he added.
Webber called the formation of such a commission “logical” and “overdue.”
“That commission will be asked to look at all of those statues, all of those monuments, all of those works of art and really evaluate them. Do they cause pain? Do they tell an honest version of history? Do they tell everyone’s version of history or only the victors’ version of history?” he said.
“Where do each of those pieces belong? Maybe they belong in a museum. Maybe they belong in a particular collection that tells the story of Northern New Mexico history. Maybe they’ll belong exactly where they are with a new plaque or a new explanation to go into the context of why they’re there and what the story is that they tell,” he added. “But simply leaving things as they are are not an option.”
Webber started his webcast by quoting former President Abraham Lincoln, who said “the dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present” — a quote that Webber repeated later in his address.
Native American activist Elena Ortiz, who started an online petition calling for the removal of the de Vargas statue from Cathedral Park, said she was glad Webber announced his decision to call for its removal. But she said it was ironic that Webber quoted Lincoln during his webcast.
“Abraham Lincoln was Kit Carson’s commander when he was ordered to round up the Navajos right before the Long Walk,” she said.
Maybe they could leave the obelisk in the center of the Plaza and remove the plaque with the offensive wording ...
"Native American activist Elena Ortiz, who started an online petition calling for the removal of the de Vargas statue from Cathedral Park, said she was glad Webber announced his decision to call for its removal. But she said it was ironic that Webber quoted Lincoln during his webcast. "Abraham Lincoln was Kit Carson's commander when he was ordered to round up the Navajos right before the Long Walk," she said."
IIRC, Lincoln also, at one time, wanted to free the slaves and send them back to Africa. Few major figures, to quote a Monty Python movie, gets out of our history without s**t all over them. So where to we stop with the Statue Purge?
https://www.npr.org/2011/02/21/133372512/tracing-president-lincolns-thoughts-on-slavery
I've got two problems with this discussion that I wish the Mayor had considered. One, I'd prefer to build consensus on what to do with the statues rather than make a statement at about the same time people are tearing them down. It just looks too much like a capitulation to pressure. Two, that at a time when people can't even go to City Hall or the Legislature to petition the government for a redress of grievances, so to speak, this looks like it is being done without adequate public input.
The original wording on the Obelisk was racist and awful and needed to change. I suspect like Lincoln's or Jefferson's impurity, or for that matter that of the Catholic Church (a major player in the subjugation of the SW), this reflects the evolution of history and has to be fleshed out rather than sent out as a condescending lecture.
So sure, now that Daniel Chacon has written a long report on what the Mayor actually thinks, lets see a committee to discuss reconciling ourselves to the past but not flogging ourselves for it. None of us were here to offer our opinions, so its up to us to make improvements to the present rather than apportion blame for the past. I wish him luck even though my initial response was "what the blazes"?
A Nation that Forgets its Past has no Future! I don't get it! I grew up in Santa Fe enjoying our culture our history! Really taking down a statue what change is going to do accept satisfy a few. I doesn't change anything. I grew up with Native Americans from Cochiti, Santo Domingo, San Felipe, Tesuque, Pojoaque, Nambe, San I, Santa Clara, and San Juan and never never was any bad blood!!!! Played sports with them invited into their homes and never not one inch of racism. What happened to our towns to our state? Removing one thing and maybe replacing it with something else isn't going to change anything! Maybe leaving them where they are and adding statues and monuments of Native Americans and Anglos is a better approach. Remember people A Nation that Forgets its Past has no Future!!!!!
I call for the removal of Webber. He’s a contemporary, carpetbagging villain who offends me far more than any statue or obelisk ever could.
Cowardice. Weakness. Political correctness. It will only provoke more destruction.
without passing judgement on the issue of the statues--go or stay: I think this mayor should just remain on the sidelines of the debate. If the city council, representing all parts and constituencies in the city, wished to both individually and as a body, argue their position(s), I think that would have some relevance (and provoke effective
constituent debate/blowback) for the people of Santa Fe.
Since city is broke, maybe a game show will sponsor it if we change our name to say “Wheel of Fortune “?
Other than being a true testament to the tenacious human spirit proceeding through psychological and environmental circumstances and conditions of which most of us could not even come close to being able to fathom. Most of the spin put to this country's history, myths and various actors there of is 90 percent a warm and fuzzy made to feel good shaggy-dog-story and to the dismay of those who have their identities invested in the let's pretend identity games going on, having a closer and deeperlook-see at history is actually somewhat sobering and is a house of cards ready to tumble down in the winds of change blowing about these days, dismantled and re-mantled in the ways which our Hearts are speaking to us in how to Live with our brothers and sisters, interdependently with our best foot forward in Love with all of Life today. The truth may hurt, but the lies will kill you, or at least keep you being nicely complacent to the programming of the paradigm...... [huh]
Onate was recalled from New Mexico and tried and convicted of cruelty to both the Natives and his own people. He was banished from the New Mexico for life and Mexico City for five years.
That is the real history of Onate. He was not a hero.
Friends:
Mayor Webber should promote the destruction of The Cathedral too since it's just another symbol of Hispanic Roman Catholic cultural oppression of Native Americans.
Maybe the Roundhouse and City Hall too.
Ya think?
John
This is history belongs to all of us. This is OUR city.
When is the next Mayor election?
Not soon enough
Where are the Caballeros DeVargas they should be out there Raising cane along with the Fiesta Consol on the removal of the DeVargas statue it’s part of the Hispanic History.
Mayor Webber doesn’t that these monuments are a part of our culture. History good or bad needs to be told. Just like removing the Confederate monuments, it does nothing to bring about social justice or healing . It just causes resentment.
Hey Ole Gringo, you should ask your madre MLG first. Better yet, lets evict all the Santa Fe residents to include your house and give the land back to the Natives. Remove all those ungodly Spanish religious cravings from city hall. Change the city name from Santa Fe which was a Spanish command center for soldiers going out to the surrounding area and massacring natives.
All those that vote and support democrats, welcome to power hungry and socialist run governments, you got what you asked for.
Signs of hegemony, patriarchy, colonialism, may not be appropriate in Santa Fe. While dialogue is necessary, the obelisks and the Onate statue may be oppressive, and may cause unnecessary civil disobedience. In announcing the removals we avoid an incident. Let us speak about the next step for the Plaza, Cathedral Park and the Federal building. Let us build consensus about the monuments of our future. Are Native American heroes more apt for our vernacular?
The statues have been there for decades or more. They haven’t caused much of an incident until the last few weeks. People are unemployed or underemployed, sitting at home and ruminating. People of the social justice persuasion are channeling their economic frustration and anger on trying to erase parts of history to fit their narrative. Toppling a statue is pretty trivial in the grand scheme, and won’t change the issues of racism in the country.
Webber what about talking to the majority, this is a form of racism against the Hispanics of this state, you definitely are not the right person to represent Santa Fe you lack the backbone and cultural perspective to make such discussions. Pueblo Governor Lavato did not think it was right to take down Onate because it was history and you can't erase it. Where was the public discussion and dialog. If the public agreed it would be one thing but a petition with 100 signatures does not represent a majority. If I get 100 signatures to remove you from office is it sufficient. I don't have a dog in the fight between the Pueblos and Hispanics but I do have dog in the fight if we stop following the rules of the majority. Put it to vote that is the American way if we still have an America.
COWARD.....CARPETBAGGER.....
Exactly! This is ain’t Portland, Mr. Mayor, and you’re only a temporary custodian of this town. You weren’t elected to give it a 400 year makeover. Maybe you’d be better suited as mayor of the Taliban, and tear down a couple more ancient Buddhas.
I think this proposal perhaps would be better received if we had not just seen the Portland SJW army tear down the Jefferson statue and the follow on melee in Albuquerque. Yes, the victors put up the statues and we should put ourselves in the vanquished people's shoes. As I said elsewhere, if my ancestors had been massacred at Fort Pillow, I would not want to see a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest except perhaps with his face as a urinal.
That history needs to be addressed. But context and timing matter, since at some point we have to move on and live together.
Meanwhile, a good part of Santa Fe can't afford the rent. I don't think statue politics pays the rent.
