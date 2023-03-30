My friends, it is really good to be back together. After three hard years of a global pandemic, we are blessed to be here to celebrate our city. It was March, 2020 when COVID suddenly appeared. It cost us lives and livelihoods — but every step of the way, Santa Fe stood together. We became closer, stronger, and more hopeful. Together, we have come through COVID.

So before we celebrate our city in 2023, please join me in recognizing all those who carried us through the last three years: To the first responders who are with us tonight; the doctors, nurses and health care providers; the community volunteers and the hard-working people who kept the pharmacies operating, the grocery stores stocked, the construction projects moving, and the city running — your courage and commitment deserve our thanks. If you’re with us here, please stand and be recognized.

Now, according to the City Charter, it’s my responsibility to come before you and report on the State of the City. What the Charter doesn’t say is how to make that report; what form it should take or what subjects it should cover.