The city of Santa Fe recently announced the resignation of longtime City Clerk Yolanda Vigil in three short, simple paragraphs on its website.
"City Clerk Yolanda Vigil announced today that she is leaving her position after almost 40 years with the City of Santa Fe," the Dec. 3 post said. "Ms. Vigil started her career with the City in 1980 and became City Clerk in December 1994."
Some top city officials characterized Vigil's departure, effective at the end of the month, as a retirement.
Vigil couldn't be reached for comment, but her reason for the departure could be more complicated than a decision to retire.
One city councilor has accused Mayor Alan Webber of pushing Vigil out, and the clerk herself responded to the mayor's high praise at Wednesday night's City Council meeting with a Franciscan prayer that struck a strident tone.
"May God bless you with discomfort and easy answers, half-truths and superficial relationships so you can look deep within your heart," the blessing began.
"May God bless you with anger at those who disrespect or are inappropriate, who intimidate or harass so that bullies regardless of their status will be called upon to atone for their actions," Vigil continued, reciting a version of what is often called "A Non-Traditional Blessing." According to some sources, it dates back to the 1980s and was written by a Benedictine nun.
Vigil didn't provide a reason for leaving during the meeting but emphasized it wasn't due to health issues.
Councilor JoAnn Vigil Coppler said in an interview Friday she believes Webber forced Vigil out of the position she has held for 26 years. The mayor did not value Vigil's work, Vigil Copper said, and was condescending toward her, sometimes referring to her as "clerkie" during meetings.
The councilor talked with Webber about his behavior during executive sessions, Vigil Coppler said, but it didn't stop.
"It's all on record, it's all on tape," she said. "'Clerkie, clerkie, clerkie!' 'Where are you clerkie?' Clerkie, will you call for the role?' "
Kristine Mihelcic, a spokeswoman for the city, said Webber was not available to comment on Vigil's resignation, Vigil Coppler's accusations or who might next serve in the position.
In the web post announcing Vigil's resignation, Webber commended her. “I want to thank Yolanda for her remarkable service to the city of Santa Fe. She has always been one of the most helpful and dependable people on the City team,” Webber said. “We owe her both a sincere thank you and our best wishes for her future endeavors.”
The post noted the city clerk's job is one of just three high-level positions the mayor appoints.
Webber also lauded Vigil's service during Wednesday's public meeting. He told the clerk he was "personally indebted" for her help in learning the ropes of city government. He credited Vigil for her depth of knowledge and a "generosity of spirit."
"Whenever there was a question about how we would get things done or how we would extend the help the people in our community need," Webber said, "whether it was our own employees or the community at large, you have that deep in your heart and your spirit."
Earlier in the meeting, City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill and City Manager Erin McSherry lauded Vigil's service.
"I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the city clerk and the announcement of her retirement," LaPan Hill said. "... So, thank you, Yolanda, for your service, and we owe you — the whole city owes you — a debt of gratitude, and we will find ways to properly honor you even in these COVID times."
"I, too, send my gratitude to Clerk Vigil, who has helped me a lot since I arrived with the city," McSherry said.
Vigil, who helped facilitate the meeting, didn't respond to LaPan Hill or McSherry. But she asked to weigh in after Webber's comments and recited the prayer.
Vigil Coppler said the blessing underscored what she described as a contentious relationship between the Webber and Vigil.
It was an abrupt ending for Vigil's 40-year career with the city.
She saw her duties as clerk change under Webber's tenure from municipal elections oversight — which shifted to the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office in 2019 due to a change in state elections law — to more focus on record-keeping.
In September, the City Council approved an administrative reorganization proposed by Webber that moved constituent and council services to the Clerk's Office to create what is known as the Community Engagement Department.
Mihelcic said Vigil's contract with the city wasn't renewed in July, though she continued working as an out-of-contract employee at her annual salary of $105,505.60. Vigil also will collect $93,000 for paid leave she accrued, Mihelcic said.
Vigil has faced some scrutiny as city clerk. During the 2018 municipal election, when Webber won his position during the city's rollout of ranked-choice voting, she was criticized over results that didn't come in until just before midnight.
Vigil defended the late results, saying the newly implemented ranked-choice process took several rounds of tallying.
She also has been accused of "double dipping" into public funds for holding a city job while also collecting retirement benefits. Vigil retired in 2005, but reclaimed her position months later.
The practice ended in 2010, when the Legislature passed a bill closing a "double-dipping" loophole.
Supporters rallied around Vigil after learning of her impending departure. Some organized a car parade in her honor that will pass City Hall from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Gilbert Martinez, a graphic artist who works under Vigil, said she was very organized and a stickler for detail. When Vigil oversaw elections, Martinez said, candidates rarely found fault with her impartiality.
"She was a perfectionist," Martinez said. "She knew her job, and she was very ethical. It's going to be very hard to top a city clerk like that."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.