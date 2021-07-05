There are hundreds of forgotten bodies lying below the city of Santa Fe, Alysia Abbott says.
Maybe even thousands.
They are buried under pavement and building complexes in long-lost cemeteries, some occasionally unearthed when a construction crew stumbles upon a casket, as happened recently in the parking lot of the state government's downtown PERA Building.
"The vast majority of people buried in this cemetery are still here — adults, children, everybody," said Abbott, an archaeological expert and investigator, as she stood in the PERA Building parking lot that was once home to the San Miguel Cemetery.
Abbott has been working for years on a project to identify the many forgotten graves in Santa Fe. Her findings will be published later this year in an issue of El Palacio magazine.
Some of the better-known burial sites lying under developments are the San Miguel Cemetery and one at the construction site of the future La Secoya de El Castillo retirement community in downtown Santa Fe, where workers uncovered remains in September.
But Abbott says there are many more. By her count, at least 20 forgotten cemeteries are officially documented in Santa Fe, and probably just as many are difficult to confirm.
"Things are paved over and in the common knowledge of place, people forget," she said.
The San Miguel Cemetery, once attached to the nearby San Miguel Chapel, is perhaps the best example of a forgotten burial ground.
Workers building a solar parking garage at the PERA Building uncovered a casket May 15. The project was immediately halted and has since been shifted to the state's Garrey Carruthers Building near Camino Carlos Rey and Cerrillos Road.
Solar project crew members dug up sets of three remains, said Eric Blinman, director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies.
The church began burying people in the area sometime in the 18th century, Abbott said. Though the cemetery fell out of use around 1914, people were still visiting the site, surrounded by a tall adobe wall, into the 1930s, based on photographs.
The PERA Building, in the 400 block of Old Santa Fe Trail, was constructed in the mid-1960s on a section of the old cemetery the Catholic Church turned over to the state.
What happened to the bodies after the property transaction was complete?
When the Church sold the site, an announcement was published in local newspapers and elsewhere that said, "Come and get your people. If you know where they are, and you want to come and retrieve the graves, come and do that," Abbott said.
Some people did, removing and relocating the remains of loved ones. Many did not, she said.
In the process, tombstones would fall over and grave markers would become lost, she said.
Abbott said one old-timer she spoke to told her "people would come in and take grave stones by the truckload and repurpose them" during the period between a cemetery being closed and developers taking over.
The process of losing track of cemeteries "happens all the time," she said.
State Historian Rob Martinez said anyone walking around a New Mexico cemetery built in the 1800s or early 1900s likely will find "weeds growing over them, headstones destroyed, vandals going in and doing a number on them. Sometimes you could see how someone might say, 'Let's just build over that.' And they did, and they still do."
The state began building the PERA facility in the mid-1960s. A New Mexican story from that time said the Museum of New Mexico planned to research the old cemetery before construction began.
The article said "graves — apparently hundreds of them — remained intact. Headstones were removed and the area was filled and nearly forgotten."
The story said records on the San Miguel Cemetery "are almost nonexistent."
If that is the case with San Miguel, it's likely the same for other gravesites, Abbott said, adding she often has come across historical documents confirming the whereabouts of a cemetery while researching other projects.
The documents "say, 'cemetery, cemetery, cemetery,' but they are no longer there," she said.
Abbott said it's likely a cemetery exists under the old Fort Marcy compound overlooking the city, near where the Cross of the Martyrs stands. Another lies near the Odd Fellows Hall on Cerrillos Road, adjacent to Fairview Cemetery. The Odd Fellows cemetery, built in the 1850s, made room for people who were not necessarily connected to any church or religion.
The sites of former territorial boarding schools for Native American children almost certainly have long-forgotten cemeteries, Abbott said. She thinks there could be one by the intersection of Don Gaspar Avenue and Cordova Road, where a boarding school for Native American girls once stood.
"Santa Fe has locations where there must be unmarked Indigenous student graves from the boarding schools," she said. "There must have been — and I have no evidence — a cemetery for tribal children who died when they were on campus or at the school. … I'm not suggesting it was because of neglect or abuse. Babies died at all those boarding schools in Santa Fe."
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to be appointed to that position, made local and national headlines in June when she vowed to launch an investigation into current and former federal boarding schools for Native American children to find and identify the remains of any students.
The effort comes as more than 1,000 bodies have been found at old church-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada.
Last week, the remains of 182 graves were unearthed at the site of a former former school near the city of Cranbrook in British Columbia. A week earlier, 751 child graves had been found at a former church-run school in Saskatchewan, following the discovery several weeks earlier of 215 bodies at another school in British Columbia.
Abbott, Blinman and Martinez said in earlier times, people would bury loved ones just outside the boundaries of a cemetery, complicating historical records. Often those cemeteries were located on the outskirts of town — until the town expanded.
"You build a cemetery, you think it's isolated and then it becomes the center [of town]," Blinman said.
People don't always believe graves have been left behind, even after a cemetery is long gone, Abbott said.
"They think, 'They must have moved the bodies, they must have moved the bodies,' " she said. "They didn't."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.