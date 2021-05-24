Mariachi Sonidos Del Monte led a procession following a celebration of life ceremony Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
spotlight
Photo feature
Santa Fe mariachi group gives a spectacular send-off
- Photos by Gabriela Campos The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 locked out of Zafarano building
- Another injustice in destruction of Santa Fe Plaza obelisk
- Santo Domingo Pueblo powers through crisis by turning to its people
- A temporary fix for the heart of the Santa Fe Plaza?
- Not just toying around: Santa Fe man to showcase life-size car in Hot Wheels Legends Tour
- Santa Fe Public Schools’ decision to start school year sooner draws mixed response
- No jail time for most protesters charged in obelisk destruction on Santa Fe Plaza
- CYFD fires two who raised concerns about deletion of records in messaging app
- Ethics complaint filed against Lujan Grisham over use of campaign funds on hair, makeup
- Regal Cinemas announces movies for Friday openings in Santa Fe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Those in New Mexico hesitant to get vaccine say it’s a shot in the dark (117)
- No jail time for most protesters charged in obelisk destruction on Santa Fe Plaza (68)
- Another injustice in destruction of Santa Fe Plaza obelisk (63)
- In Santa Fe, loosened mask guidelines met with mixed reaction (59)
- Abortion, communion confront Northern New Mexico Catholic priests (56)
- Lujan Grisham: New Mexico is ‘conquering COVID’ (44)
- In New Mexico campaign, ‘racist rhetoric’ or ‘woke joke’? (41)
- Trump, Luján are a relentless, redundant twosome (39)
- Governor: Vaccinated New Mexicans can go maskless in most places (32)
- New Mexico Republicans kick off their state convention in Texas (30)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.