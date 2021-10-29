Santa Fe gearhead Paul Kalenian and his 2020 custom aluminum racer “Lulu” have secured a spot in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour finale — the annual competition to turn one custom car into a Hot Wheels collectible item.
Kalenian took second place during the Hot Wheels North American semifinals event streamed Thursday on Facebook Live, during which cars were scrutinized for authenticity, creativity and garage spirit.
“I think this was built in New Mexico, which is strangely appropriate considering how this looks like it was made from pieces off a military testing site,” Sonny Fischer, a competition judge, said of Kalenian's racer during the online event. “It just has that sci-fi look.”
The 1,350-pound, four-cylinder racer seats two and cost about $35,000 in parts to create, Kalenian said. He estimated Lulu can top 150 mph, though he has never taken it past 110 mph.
Lulu will compete with four other North American semifinalists and five international semifinalists for the top prize.
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour Finale is set to be streamed Nov. 13 from comedian Jay Leno’s garage, and the winner will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends. The winning car will also be immortalized as a Hot Wheels 1:64-scale die-cast collectible.
