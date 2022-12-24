Len Rand calls a little room off the kitchen of his Santa Fe home his “man cave.”

There, an industrial stand mixer awaits scoops of flour and sugar, bricks of softened butter and bulk-size containers of chocolate chips or raisins. Two types of ovens — convection for cookies and deck for bread — line the opposite wall while sheet pans, cake molds and cooling trays sit stacked on shelves. A certificate from the state Food Safety Bureau licenses the room as an approved industrial kitchen.

Most Monday mornings in the man cave, the stand mixer combines clumps of dough, the ovens heat up and Rand’s day of baking begins.

