Len Rand calls a little room off the kitchen of his Santa Fe home his “man cave.”
There, an industrial stand mixer awaits scoops of flour and sugar, bricks of softened butter and bulk-size containers of chocolate chips or raisins. Two types of ovens — convection for cookies and deck for bread — line the opposite wall while sheet pans, cake molds and cooling trays sit stacked on shelves. A certificate from the state Food Safety Bureau licenses the room as an approved industrial kitchen.
Most Monday mornings in the man cave, the stand mixer combines clumps of dough, the ovens heat up and Rand’s day of baking begins.
By the end of the day, the kitchen will be filled with dozens of loaves of bread and hundreds of cookies, all destined to feed people at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, Casa Familia Urgent Transition Center and The Food Depot.
For Rand, the weekly undertaking incorporates a beloved hobby — cooking — into an opportunity to serve the community.
“When you think about what people need, it’s food, a place to live and a decent education for their kids. … I love food. I love to cook. It was a great way to combine things I like to do with things people need,” Rand said.
Though he operates an industrial kitchen, Rand isn’t a chef by training. He’s an engineer — evidenced by his precise measurements in the kitchen and use of spreadsheets to expand bread and cookie recipes to commercial scale — who spent his career building successful tech companies before becoming a partner at a venture capital firm.
When he retired in 2012, Rand and his wife, Barbara Rand, made Santa Fe their permanent home after spending parts of each year in the city since the late 1990s. While constructing their home just north of the city, Barbara was “kind enough to indulge” her husband’s love of cooking, Rand said.
That is how the couple ended up with a health inspector-approved industrial bakery just off their personal kitchen.
With the appropriate facility built, Rand started his Monday baking ritual around 2015 as a hyper-localized way to give back to the community. He now serves on the boards of both The Food Depot and Pete’s Place, and he and his wife also contribute monetarily to the organizations.
“We’ve been really lucky. We believe very strongly in supporting on the local level, as opposed to [sending] checks into the national fuzz someplace,” Rand said.
On Mondays, he bakes. He makes what he’s in the mood for, choosing something different from week to week.
Rand had pounds of German rye dough, spotted with caraway seeds, proofing in oiled bins by mid-morning on Dec. 19, when he turned his attention to creaming butter and sugar for raisin shortbread dough.
On Tuesdays, he delivers. Rand drops bread and cookies off at organizations around town.
At Casa Familia, he’s known as “the bread man.”
At The Food Depot, Rand was instrumental in founding of the Kids Kitchen program, which prepares fresh meals for children across Santa Fe, said Jennifer West, the depot’s communications manager.
Meanwhile, Rand’s culinary creations go to The Food Depot’s staff. It’s a tradition that began during the early days of the pandemic, Rand said, when staff were putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19 to provide food for people in need. Now, it serves as a nice treat, West said, and something the staff looks forward to.
“He’s so generous with his time and with his skills. He’s just been a really incredible asset for The Food Depot,” West said of Rand.
At Pete’s Place, Rand’s bread has become a mealtime staple. As the shelter works to provide guests with nutritious meals, including appropriate quantities of protein, fruits and vegetables, Rand’s bread often comprises the carbohydrate portion of the offerings, said Executive Director Korina Lopez.
“With that [meal] is Len’s bread,” Lopez said. “And it’s lovely to have homemade bread with butter.”
In addition to his service as a board member, he also volunteers at the shelter, a combination Lopez said helps Rand understand how Pete’s Place really works. With his deliveries done, Rand spends much of Tuesday cooking and serving meals there.
“It’s a good group of volunteers there, and we joke it’s sort of like Iron Chef without the support staff,” Rand said. “We show up and [ask], ‘OK, what raw materials have you got for us? OK, what can we do with it?’ ”
Despite this weekly routine of good works, Rand remains bashful about his volunteerism, said Caroline Little, a friend of the Rand family. He’s not one to call attention to his work.
“I’ve met Len so many times, and he’s never mentioned it. He’s not one of those people who brags about his board work or his volunteer work or his charity work. He just does it,” Little said.
Instead, every Monday, Rand retires to his man cave, where his mixer roars to life and his work begins again.