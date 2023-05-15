An elderly man shot by Santa Fe police Friday in a neighborhood near the city's midtown area faces five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Neighbors said John Eames, 77, was experiencing a mental health crisis, threatening to take his own life, before he discharged a firearm in an arroyo near the Los Arroyos Compound Apartments. He had asked a neighbor to call 911, police said in a news release Monday.

Officers responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. at the complex in the 100 block of Calle Ojo Feliz, according to the statement. They heard more shots and encountered Eames, who refused to put down his weapon. They called for help from paramedics and tried to deescalate the situation, the statement said, but "at least one officer discharged their department firearm, striking Mr. Eames."

