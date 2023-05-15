An elderly man shot by Santa Fe police Friday in a neighborhood near the city's midtown area faces five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Neighbors said John Eames, 77, was experiencing a mental health crisis, threatening to take his own life, before he discharged a firearm in an arroyo near the Los Arroyos Compound Apartments. He had asked a neighbor to call 911, police said in a news release Monday.
Officers responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. at the complex in the 100 block of Calle Ojo Feliz, according to the statement. They heard more shots and encountered Eames, who refused to put down his weapon. They called for help from paramedics and tried to deescalate the situation, the statement said, but "at least one officer discharged their department firearm, striking Mr. Eames."
Police and paramedics provided aid to Eames and took him to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.
They have obtained a warrant for his arrest.
He "will be taken into custody for the arrest warrant upon his discharge from the hospital," the statement said.
The Santa Fe officers involved were placed on administrative leave, under standard protocol, the department said in a statement Friday announcing the shooting.
New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting by the officers, has not provided an update on the investigation.
Eames' neighbors in a community they described as normally quiet have demanded answers about why police used lethal force on an elderly man in crisis.
One neighbor, who said she had known the man for 15 years, said he approached her niece in a complex hallway Friday afternoon and became frazzled, asking for help.
“He got very upset — visibly upset — and told [her] he needed help, and he needed help right now,” said the woman, who declined to give her name during an interview Saturday.
She described Eames as a “kind and caring person” with health problems who lived alone.
“It was terrible to have something where someone is in pain, and being hurt, and needs a crisis team — to turn their whole neighborhood into a crisis situation,” she said.
“He’s almost 80 years old, compromised,” the neighbor said. “He barely can — I don’t know how he got into the arroyo. Three weeks ago he [was] using a walker. I mean, he’s an elderly guy who has medical problems. So you use a Taser or you shoot him in the foot.”
Paula Palmer, 90, also wondered why police did not use nonlethal methods when trying to subdue Eames.
"They should have helped him, not [try to] kill him,” she said.