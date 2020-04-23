A Santa Fe man and woman are accused of beating, stabbing and carjacking a woman April 14.
Andres Garcia, 39, and Melanie Rebolloso, 35, are both accused of one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.
Rebolloso was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Santa Fe County jail. Court records show Garcia has not been arrested.
Tara Williams told investigators she drove to Española with Garcia and Rebolloso to pick up money from someone, and they wanted her to buy them heroin with the money, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Tuesday by New Mexico State Police in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Williams met Rebolloso while at the Santa Fe County jail earlier this year, the affidavit states, and they, along with Garcia, also stayed at the Interfaith Community Shelter.
The group stopped at a dollar store, where Williams said she misplaced her phone, which led to an argument because Rebolloso thought Williams was being disrespectful for asking them if they took it.
After leaving the store and buying the drugs, the three headed back to Santa Fe, but Williams said Rebolloso and Garcia were still upset about the "respect issue," the affidavit states.
As she was driving on the stretch of road between the Dreamcatcher 10 movie theater and Pojoaque, Williams said, Garcia hit her "all over" and Rebolloso struck her in the shoulder and pulled her shirt tight around the neck, making it difficult for her to breathe, the affidavit states.
Williams thought she was just being hit before realizing she had been stabbed, according to a report from the Santa Fe Police Department, which handled the case before transferring it to state police.
Williams stopped the Jeep in the middle of the road and tried to get out, but Rebolloso grabbed the back of her jacket and Garcia pulled her back into the vehicle, the affidavit states.
The police report states Williams was thrown into the passenger seat and it's unclear who drove the Jeep the rest of the way to Santa Fe.
Near the intersection of Cordova Road and St. Francis Drive, the affidavit states, Williams tried to get out of the vehicle, but Rebolloso grabbed her by the front arm. Williams was able to get away, but got tangled in the seat belt and was dragged by the vehicle, causing road rash and an injury to a leg.
Williams was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. She suffered puncture wounds to her right shoulder and arm, as well as a wound on her head.
