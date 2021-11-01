Daniel J. Martinez, a longtime local serial criminal, has been jailed again after he was accused of running from Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies in September.
Martinez, 56, was arrested Oct. 22 in Albuquerque on two outstanding warrants charging him with aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, according to documents filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The arrest warrants stem from a Sept. 19 incident in which a deputy attempted to pull over Martinez while he was driving a truck with fake tags, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court.
The deputy recognized Martinez from previous encounters, the statement said. Martinez first tried to give the deputy a relative's name and then took off.
He was arrested by an Albuquerque Police Department K-9 unit and was transported to the Santa Fe County jail Oct. 26. He faces additional counts of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, according to sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos.
Martinez has a criminal history in Santa Fe dating back to 1983.
In 1992, he was accused of raping a woman and murdering a Santa Fe pharmacist but later was acquitted.
He served 15 years of a 26-year drug trafficking sentence before he was paroled from prison in May 2008.
In 2011, he pleaded no contest to kidnapping, and in 2013 he pleaded no contest to battery of a household member. Most recently, he was convicted of aggravated assault in 2019.
