A 33-year-old Santa Fe man with a record that includes several dozen arrests pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle in one of his cases Tuesday and was sentenced to 18 months probation as part of a plea agreement with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The charge David Lailes pleaded guilty to appears to stem from one of two cases filed against him in September 2021 after he was accused of burglarizing two vehicles on residential streets within walking distance of his home near Santa Fe High School.

Lailes has a long criminal record dating to 2008, including multiple charges of trespassing, criminal damage to property, shoplifting, DWI, domestic violence, battery on a peace officer and drug possession, according to court records.

Popular in the Community