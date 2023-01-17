A 33-year-old Santa Fe man with a record that includes several dozen arrests pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle in one of his cases Tuesday
and was sentenced to 18 months probation as part of a plea agreement with
the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The charge David Lailes pleaded guilty to appears to stem from one of two cases filed against him in September 2021 after he was accused of burglarizing two vehicles on residential streets within walking distance of his home near Santa Fe High School.
Lailes has a long criminal record dating to 2008, including multiple charges of trespassing, criminal damage to property, shoplifting, DWI, domestic violence, battery on a peace officer and drug possession, according to court records.
As of 2016 — when Lailes was accused of stealing a 12-pack of beer from an old man walking with a cane — he’d been arrested 53 times and been contacted by police 159 times, according to a story in The New Mexican’s archives.
In one of the two most recent cases, he was charged with stealing a silver chain and $4 from a vehicle; in the other he was accused of stealing some change from a vehicle on an adjacent block.
However, it was unclear exactly which case Lailes pleaded guilty to Tuesday, due to what public defender Jennifer Burrill said appeared to be a paperwork error that neither she, the District Attorney’s Office nor the court noticed until The New Mexican asked about it after the hearing.
Burrill said she and Lailes were under the impression he was pleading guilty to the charge in a case in which he was accused of taking an unspecified amount of loose change from a vehicle on Practilliano Drive.
Criminal information filed by the District Attorney’s Office in the case referred to a victim who reported a necklace and change missing from her car after her home surveillance camera captured Lailes entering her vehicle at 3 a.m., according to court records.
In a text message, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies disputed the issue could have stemmed from her office.
“All of this sounds like very poor planning and preparation on the defense attorney’s part,” she wrote. “This paperwork is reviewed by both attorneys and the judge prior to a hearing even getting set. If the defendant was confused, that’s poor communication between him and his counsel.”
The apparent mixup wasn’t apparent during Lailes’ plea hearing Tuesday — in part because the details of what he was pleading to were never discussed.
When District Judge T. Glenn Ellington asked Assistant District Attorney Alian Clarke for the “factual basis” for plea Tuesday, Clarke said the state would “stipulate” to the allegations in the charging documents. Those allegations were not discussed.
When The New Mexican requested a copy of the plea from the District Attorney’s Office, spokeswoman JoHanna Cox replied in an email: “I do not have access to the actual paperwork.”
Asked why the District Attorney’s Office felt the plea was in the best interested of justice, Cox wrote: “This plea was the most comprehensive resolution that accommodated the time constraints in his other matters.”
She did not elaborate after a follow-up question.
But court records show the District Attorney’s Office dismissed two other cases
against Lailes earlier this month.
The Public Defender’s Office filed a motion in one of them, asking it be dismissed because a preliminary hearing hadn’t been held in time.
Preliminary hearings must be held within 10 days if a defendant is in custody or within 60 days if not, according to the motion.
The District Attorney’s Office dismissed that case — and another in which police reported a 74-year-old man had tackled Lailes after observing him attempting to enter a neighbor’s vehicle — on Jan. 9, citing “pending further investigation,” according to online court records.
Burrill said late Tuesday she wasn’t sure whether the plea hearing held Tuesday would need to be repeated, but she said the mixup and the dismissals are indicative of a criminal justice system that is overloaded and understaffed.