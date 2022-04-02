Francisco Lopez had wanted to run for a seat in the Legislature for years, he said, but felt it would be hopeless to challenge well-connected House Speaker Brian Egolf and his campaign “war chest” containing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
When Egolf announced he would not seek reelection on the last day of this year’s regular legislative session — 18 days before the deadline to submit candidate nominating petitions — Lopez, a fellow Democrat in Egolf’s House District 47, saw his chance.
The lifelong Santa Fean said he scrambled to gather the required signatures from registered voters in time to file for the Democratic primary election.
He was unable to obtain voter information from the Secretary of State’s Office that would have guided him to the homes of registered Democrats in the district, whose signatures he needed, Lopez said. Instead, he knocked on hundreds of doors at random and gathered 229 signatures, a few more than the 193 he needed to qualify as a candidate.
He turned his petition in to the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office by the March 8 deadline and prepared to campaign for the seat, he said, but not long afterward he learned someone was challenging the validity of the signatures he had gathered.
A judge determined at a court hearing last week Lopez was ineligible to run because 54 of his signatures were invalid. His race was over.
“It was kind of like a hit-and-run,” Lopez said, adding it seemed to him like there was an orchestrated plan to ensure Egolf’s chief of staff, Reena Szczepanski, would run unopposed to fill the speaker’s House seat.
He cited a sequence of events — Egolf’s last-minute disclosure of his decision to step down, the lack of responsiveness from the Secretary of State’s Office and the challenge of his signatures by Sheila Lewis, a legislative analyst.
“I thought it was a political move or strategy to eliminate the competition,” Lopez said.
Lewis, Egolf and Szczepanski denied there was any coordinated effort to keep Lopez’s name off the Democratic primary election ballot in June. Szczepanski called Lopez’s claim of a plot “outrageous;” Egolf said it was “ridiculous.”
The Secretary of State’s Office said it had no record of Lopez’s requests for voter data in early March.
Court records show Lopez received a summons regarding Lewis’ court challenge March 18. State District Judge Jason Lidyard held a hearing on the matter Monday. Lewis was represented by attorney Ray Vargas, while Lopez represented himself.
Lewis’ expert witness, Wendy Pomeroy, testified she’d analyzed the signatures collected by Lopez and found 64 of them invalid for a variety of reasons: The person either wasn’t a Democrat, wasn’t a registered voter, wasn’t registered in House District 47, had signed more than one candidate’s petition or had provided an illegible signature.
Lidyard determined 54 of the questioned signatures were invalid, which left Lopez 18 short of the number he needed to qualify.
What he had wanted, Lopez said, was for people to have “a choice of who represents them. That’s not going to happen now because there isn’t any competition.”
Lewis and Lopez both know their way around the Roundhouse.
Lopez has been a legislative analyst for the House Judiciary Committee on and off for most of the past decade, according to her LinkedIn profile. Lopez said he “knew of” her but didn’t know her personally.
He had worked as a systems operations manager for the House between 1997 and 2013, according to his résumé.
Lewis declined to be interviewed but wrote in an email she filed the challenge to his signatures because she believes “that in an election process it’s important for everyone to follow the rules. I’m sympathetic to the challenge of running for office — it’s very hard work. But everyone needs to meet the same requirements. The requirements ensure that candidates have a commitment to the effort of interacting with voters.”
Lewis did not respond to follow-up questions about who she supports in the District 47 race, whether she has previously challenged a candidate’s signatures and how much she paid to bring the challenge.
Szczepanski — who launched her campaign the day after Egolf’s surprise announcement he wouldn’t seek reelection — said she’s had a professional relationship with Lewis over the years. But, she said, she didn’t ask Lewis to challenge Lopez’s signatures and didn’t know Lewis had done so until after the challenge was filed.
“There was no political plot,” said Szczepanski, the only candidate in the District 47 race. “That really stuns me, and it’s a really, really outrageous claim.”
She added, “I certainly feel like we’ve all followed the rules and operated fairly.”
Szczepanski acknowledged she had advance knowledge of Egolf’s decision to step down.
“But not that much advance knowledge,” she said in an interview Friday. “About a week. And I don’t see how that matters here. The reality is both of us had to start out campaigning from the ground up following the speaker’s announcement. I really don’t see it as making a difference, especially when you compare the number of signatures.”
Szczepanski said she didn’t start gathering signatures until a day or two after Egolf’s announcement and was able to get more than 500 people to sign her nominating petitions, with the help of “more than 50 volunteers.”
“Given that I was able to collect two and a half times the number of signatures required in that time, it shows the period of time in this case was completely adequate,” she said.
Egolf said Friday he also had no knowledge of Lewis’ decision to challenge Lopez’s signatures.
He chose not to run for reelection after discussions with his family and announced it on the last day of the session because it felting fitting, he said.
“I gave zero consideration to who might be my successor,” he said Friday. “I don’t know this guy; I’ve never met him. I understand the challenge [of Lopez’s signatures] was successful … and it sounds to me like it’s sour grapes.”
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, disputed Lopez’s assertion he had difficulty getting voter information from the agency in a timely manner.
“Mr. Lopez claimed to have submitted a voter data request to us on March 1, but we have no record that he did that,” Curtas wrote in an email Friday.
“We have a record of receiving a request from him on March 14th and we prepared the voter data on the same day,” he wrote, “but Mr. Lopez did not pay the $118 fee he was quoted for the data file. So he did not complete his request with us and, thus, did not receive a data file from our office.”
Lopez has images of emails he said he sent to the Secretary of State’s Office on March 1 and March 2.
“This is my second request and I have not heard back,” Lopez wrote in a March 2 email that appeared to have been sent to sos.elections@state.nm.us. “The petition is due Tuesday and this information is time sensitive, please let me know if you can help me meet this deadline.”
Lopez said he thinks election deadlines should be adjusted to allow at least 30 days between the time when an incumbent must declare their intentions and a would-be candidate is required to submit nominating petitions.
“If they keep it the way it is, somebody is always going to be at an advantage because they have that larger window to complete the information needed,” he said.
Egolf said Lopez’s idea would violate the constitution and the First Amendment.
“It’s a preposterous idea that someone should have to make an announcement on a schedule to accommodate partisan politics,” he said.
House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said Thursday that Egolf wasn’t the only politician who made a late announcement about candidacy, but he doesn’t endorse the practice.
“I think it’s unfortunate for constituents when that happens,” Townsend said. “It is not fair, and it should not occur. I think constituents deserve a timely notification so those that are interested in running can run.
“There are always extenuating circumstances,” he added, “… but the more notice a sitting legislator can give their constituents, so more people have the ability to run, the better representation [constituents] will get.”
