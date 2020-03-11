A Santa Fe man accused of multiple counts of rape and attempted rape of a teenage girl will be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring, a state district judge ruled Wednesday.
Alejandro Garcia, 49, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, a friend's relative, multiple times over the past four years.
At a dangerousness hearing, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said Garcia should be released after the District Attorney's Office has defined exclusion zones around the victim's home.
"The risk to the community and the victim, I think, is serious, but I think the court can reasonably be assured of the safety of both if he remains at his residence as well as [avoids] an exclusion zone where the alleged victim lives," Marlowe Sommer said.
She added Garcia must be strictly confined to his home, cannot consume alcohol or own dangerous weapons.
Garcia was arrested Feb. 28 after family members and the girl went to the police. He is charged with three counts of rape and trying to rape her once in the last two months. Those charges are second-degree felonies because the girl was over 13 at the time of the alleged crimes.
Garcia also is accused of attempting to rape the girl in 2016. That charge is a first-degree felony because the girl was under 13.
Online court records show this is the first time Garcia has been charged with a sex crime.
Records indicate his next hearing is scheduled in Magistrate Court.
