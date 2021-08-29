A 57-year-old Santa Fe man died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle on St. Francis Drive.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the Natural Grocers store, Santa Fe police Lt. Thomas Grundler said.
Police have identified the victim but aren't releasing his name until relatives are notified.
The driver of the vehicle "was not intoxicated," said Grundler, who added: "It looks like it was pedestrian error."
