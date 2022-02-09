New Mexico State Police said 43-year-old Paul Mares of Santa Fe faces a slew of felony charges following a Jan. 26 incident near Romeroville in which he is accused of leading officers on a chase and attempting to strike an officer with his vehicle.
The officer fired at Mares, wounding him, state police said in a news release Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.
After his release, the statement said, Mares was booked into the San Miguel County jail on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing from a police officer and criminal damage to property; two felony counts of false imprisonment; and misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and failure to stop at an intersection.
The state police news release said an officer tried to stop Mares' 2003 Lexus on Interstate 25 at Romeroville, a community near Las Vegas, N.M., around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26, but Mares fled north.
Officers pursued him and performed a technique to stop his vehicle. As they attempted to take him into custody, however, he drove his vehicle in reverse toward Officer Adam Vigil, who fired and struck Mares, the news release said.
Vigil has eight years of law enforcement experience and has been with state police for four years, according to the news release.
The agency continues to investigate the incident.
