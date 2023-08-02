A Santa Fe man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 attack at the South Capitol train station in which he murdered David Hernandez.

Matthew Arellano, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the murder of Hernandez, who was 24, as well as the attempted murder of Elijo Trujillo, 40, and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Arellano received 16 years for the second-degree murder charge alone.

