DASH 358153916_10226115912098793_1286411179179288220_n.jpg

Paramedics attend ot Matthew Hamblin after he was struck by a pickup on July 4 near Cerrillos Road in what police called a hit-and-run.

 Courtesy Dash Hamblin

The driver of a black pickup left a 29-year-old Santa Fe man lying on a sidewalk with a broken leg in the city’s latest hit-and-run crash.

The victim of the July 4 crash, Matthew Hamblin, walks everywhere because he has autism and doesn’t drive, his father, Dash Hamblin, said.

He was walking to Burger King when a black pickup hit him as it was leaving a storefront parking lot, Hamblin told 911 dispatchers.

