The driver of a black pickup left a 29-year-old Santa Fe man lying on a sidewalk with a broken leg in the city’s latest hit-and-run crash.
The victim of the July 4 crash, Matthew Hamblin, walks everywhere because he has autism and doesn’t drive, his father, Dash Hamblin, said.
He was walking to Burger King when a black pickup hit him as it was leaving a storefront parking lot, Hamblin told 911 dispatchers.
Matthew called both his father and 911 after being hit.
“The first call I got, he just was screaming that he’d been hit, and all he could tell me was that he was on Cerrillos. He didn’t know where — couldn’t tell me anything ... it was a horrific moment,” Dash Hamblin said.
He said it took him 10 minutes to reach Matthew, who was lying on a sidewalk in front of the Hot Spring Spas of Santa Fe with his right leg badly broken. Dash Hamblin said no one had stopped to help. “It was a very busy day — bumper-to-bumper traffic on Cerrillos being the holiday — and not one person called 911 or even pulled over to see if he was OK,” he said.
Santa Fe police Lt. Heinz De Luca said Matthew Hamblin told 911 dispatchers the driver yelled something at him along the lines of “you hit my truck” before driving off, leaving Matthew on the sidewalk.
De Luca said Matthew was being treated by paramedics by the time an officer arrived. Police found no witnesses to the incident and could not obtain video from nearby surveillance cameras, he said. “With the current information we have, the odds are very low that we may come across ... this person,” De Luca said, referring to the driver of the truck. “However, there could be other ways where information can surface — other persons in the public could have information as to who caused it.”
Dash Hamblin said his son was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment. He said Matthew’s leg was “crushed” in the incident, and his recovery will take at least eight weeks. In spite of his injuries, the elder Hamblin said his son was determined not to leave the hospital in a wheelchair.
“The doctor said that he would probably be in a wheelchair for about a month in his recovery, and [Matthew] just said, ‘No, I’m not going to do it. I won’t go home in a wheelchair,’ “ Dash recalled, adding Matthew has been getting around with the help of a walker.
“His attitude is a very positive attitude, and he’s just asking in the kindest way for this person to come forward and take responsibility,” Dash said.
De Luca said he believes Santa Feans are typically quick to call 911 if they believe someone needs help, and police respond.
Dash Hamblin said he hopes the episode will not negatively affect his son in the long-term.
“He’s just a really good kid,” he said. “He’s a sweet-hearted kid ... it’s just sad that this happened to him because he has such a good heart, and I hope it doesn’t affect him in the long run.”