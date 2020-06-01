A Santa Fe man said he was hit by a Jeep on Friday during a peaceful demonstration against police violence.
Justin Rhody, 36, said he did not suffer serious injuries, but he questioned the way Santa Fe police officers monitoring the protest responded.
About 200 people attended the Santa Fe protest, one of hundreds across the country since the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. A video shows Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while the man was in handcuffs and saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was later fired and faces charges in Floyd's death.
Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Gurulé said the investigation into the collision involving Rhody is ongoing.
When asked when a police report would be made available, Gurulé said he did not know the timeline for the investigation, adding the report needed to be approved by the officer's sergeant before it would be released.
Rhody, a local photographer, said the group of protesters stood at the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail, and someone in the crowd told the Jeep's driver he would need to go around the block instead of driving through the crowd.
Rhody said the man looked enraged as he yelled, "You have no idea the type of guy you're [expletive] with" before he accelerated and made a sharp right turn off Old Santa Fe Trail and eastbound onto Paseo de Peralta.
At that point, the Jeep struck Rhody in his hips, he said.
"Fortunately, I was the only one who was hit," Rhody said.
While he reported what happened to police at the scene, Rhody said officers "acted as if they saw nothing at all," although he later acknowledged one police vehicle followed the driver.
Rhody said multiple protesters also chased after the Jeep.
He said he spoke to Officer John Garcia, who told him it likely would be difficult to find the driver since the vehicle had an out-of-state license plate.
The officer also told him the incident would be reported as a motor vehicle crash, Rhody said, which he questioned because he thinks the man purposely drove into the crowd of pedestrians and then fled from the scene.
Gurulé did not respond to questions sent by email Monday asking why the incident is being investigated as a motor vehicle crash and for the number of officers who attempted to pursue the Jeep.
Rhody said this is the first time he has interacted with Santa Fe police since moving here in 2018.
Given that this essentially was an anti-police rally, Rhody said he knew there may not have been great motivation for officers to assist, but he was still surprised at their lack of an immediate response, adding the incident has motivated him to continue protesting police violence.
"The fact that this person just got away after running through a crowd of people already, it kind of sets a precedent that you got away with that, that's fine," Rhody said. "That's scary."
