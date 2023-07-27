James Parker didn’t let much slow him down.

Never a fan of computers, he spent decades hand-drawing designs to perfection, first at the architecture firm he was a partner in and then at a motorcycle design company he created.

Parker stopped only when the Parkinson’s disease he developed three years ago made it too difficult for him to keep drafting. Likewise, he hiked Santa Fe Baldy every Sunday until it became too challenging for his arthritis, and switched to walking for hours throughout downtown Santa Fe.

