James Parker didn’t let much slow him down.
Never a fan of computers, he spent decades hand-drawing designs to perfection, first at the architecture firm he was a partner in and then at a motorcycle design company he created.
Parker stopped only when the Parkinson’s disease he developed three years ago made it too difficult for him to keep drafting. Likewise, he hiked Santa Fe Baldy every Sunday until it became too challenging for his arthritis, and switched to walking for hours throughout downtown Santa Fe.
On July 1 he was hit by a vehicle while on one of his walks. He died July 11 at age 76.
Friends remember Parker as a uniquely talented and passionate person who helped revolutionize motorcycle design through his work creating a new kind of vehicle suspension.
“He was just a super-creative engineer; he was always coming up with ideas that were relatively simple but very unique,” said friend John Butterman. “It was very fun working with him over the past decades.”
Friend Juan Romero said Parker was a perfectionist who worked on an impressive range of projects without using modern technology.
Romero met him in the mid-2000s when Parker was working on a motorcycle suspension system. Romero, who worked at Sandia National Laboratories before he retired, used his expertise with computer-aided design to turn Parker’s two-dimensional designs into 3D models. Initially skeptical, Parker eventually included Romero in the contracts for many of his projects, and the two became good friends.
Parker thought computers made people lazy, Romero said.
“When you hand-drew things, you had to visualize them in your head,” Romero said. With a computer program, designing was more like putting together a jigsaw puzzle — one never saw the full concept in their mind.
Like many others, Parker was drawn to motorcycles through racing when he was young.
“Once that’s in your blood, it isn’t something that just goes away,” Butterman said.
As an adult, he was attracted to the design element and gained 15 patents for his work. His most significant accomplishment was the creation of the swingarm front suspension system.
Most motorcycles have tubes that hold the front wheels that essentially serve as shock absorbers, Romero said. The tubes flex back and forth, which can make the bike unstable.
“What James did was devise a system where he had an arm across the top parallel to the ground” and a central tube, Romero said. “And this tube would ride on bearings that would allow it to go up and down.”
The design was lighter and more stable than the traditional model, Romero said.
Parker’s prototype hit the road when it was produced in the 1993 Yamaha GTS 1000.
“They kind of screwed him — the way they wrote the contract, he only got royalties on the [ones] that were sold in the U.S. and it became kind of a cult bike in Europe,” Butterman recalled.
Marc Beyer, owner of OCD Custom Cycles & Auto Repair in Santa Fe, met Parker after he came into the shop about 12 years ago to get some work done on one of his prototypes. From there, they became friends, and Parker served as a board member and judge for the Motorado Classic Motorcycle Show, which Beyer helped organize.
Parker “lived and breathed motorcycles,” Beyer told The New Mexican while on a motorcycle trip to Colorado with his wife. The couple had lost touch with Parker over the past couple of years, and Beyer was saddened to learn of his death when a customer told him earlier this month.
“He’s going to be greatly missed, and he’s going to leave a legacy behind of unusual inventions,” Beyer said.
Parker, born in 1946, spent his early years in California and India, according to his obituary. He graduated from Claremont Men’s College and then earned a bachelor’s degree in design at Stanford University before joining the Peace Corps and spending time in India.
He settled in Santa Fe and was a partner at an architectural design and construction firm, where Romero said he had an early interest in environmentally conscious building. Despite designing lavish homes, he himself lived in a sparse, 800-square-foot house built in the 1920s.
He left the architecture firm to found Rationally Advanced Design Development in the 1980s, a business focused on his motorcycle designs. He was working on prototypes until Parkinson’s made it too hard for him to draw.
Along with his passion for motorcycles, Parker was “a big conservation guy,” said Romero, who loved to hike in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and explore the backcountry.
“He loved boondocking,” Butterman said. “He would just go through the woods instead of following a trail.”
He is survived by his sister, Cynthia; his nephew and his three nieces. Several of his designs are on display at the Advanced Design Center at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Ala.
Parker left hundreds of his design drawings, hand-drawn in pencil on large sheets of drafting paper, to Romero and fellow friend and motorcycle enthusiast Jeff Karr.
“His drawings are art, basically,” Romero said.
Few are dated or titled, and the pair are working on organizing and scanning them. Romero said he hopes they can be put on a website so people who are interested have a way to view and possibly buy them.
“He was just a real caring individual, and an amazing and creative engineer,” Butterman said.