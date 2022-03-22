"You're from where?"
"Why are you here?"
"You know there is a war, right?"
Keith Crow of Santa Fe heard it all during his three weeks in Ukraine while helping ferry some 1,100 civilians to safety as Russian troops poured into the country.
He heard it from his own loved ones.
"Let's just say I didn't receive a ton of support," he wrote in an email, describing the worries his largely unplanned humanitarian mission created.
Fortunately for Crow, the harrowing adventure ended with him still in one piece. Jet-lagged and a bit "burnt" from the experience, the real estate broker reflected on the three of the most perilous — but rewarding — weeks of his life.
"It was an experience of a lifetime that I am so grateful to have participated in," Crow wrote in an email, the means of communication he mastered in Ukraine as he chronicled his time there for friends and others.
Crow, who drove his rental car into Ukraine from Poland and gave rides to family after family looking to escape the war in their country, wrote his time in Europe can never be forgotten — changing his view about life overseas and in the U.S.
"It certainly has opened my eyes that our reality in America is far removed from most others," he wrote. "We have it so easy here it's almost embarrassing."
Russia's attack on Ukraine, much of it centering on cities, has triggered one of the biggest human rights crises in recent memory. According to United Nations figures, based off research by the International Organization for Migration, about 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began.
Unable or unwilling to simply watch it unfold, Crow, 51, informed his bosses at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services he was heading out of town. He jumped on a plane and flew to Poland, where his first order of business was to rent a car. From there, he headed into western Ukraine.
In a phone interview, Crow said he spent his first few days doing what he could, helping take people who were crossing the border to a hotel room or wherever they needed to go in Warsaw, Poland's capital city.
But after a few days, aid efforts in Poland picked up, with thousands of aid workers representing hundreds of organizations showing up to assist.
Crow decided to turn his attention toward picking up refugees in the Ukrainian city Lviv, where the wait for trains to the border was often long and uncertain. There, he met other aid drivers from Brazil, Sweden and Poland. They banded together and combined efforts to help fleeing civilians.
It was difficult at first; the first time Crow crossed from Poland into Ukraine a border guard grilled him for 30 minutes about his intentions.
"An American in a country currently at war with Russia tends to raise a few eyebrows and questions," he wrote in an email.
But over time, Crow wrote he and the border monitors became better acquainted once it became clear he and his compatriots were only trying to help. He said the guards would make sure he and the team would wait as little as possible before crossing into Poland.
"When you look at what we were doing, I wasn’t going in the line of fire," he said. "What I was doing was picking up their family and making sure they were getting out of danger in Ukraine and into Poland. They recognized that."
He said he probably spent close to $20,000 of his own money on the trip, including travel, transportation costs and dollars he would hand out to anyone in need. He's received donations from friends to help fund his efforts and a GoFundMe account, set up by a friend, also helped.
As he insisted in an interview with The New Mexican not long after arriving in Poland, Crow said he's no hero. He noted the continued danger aid workers face on a daily basis as the conflict continues.
He said after he decided it was time to return to the U.S., he reached out to a few Ukrainian Red Cross workers about funding more transportation efforts in the embattled cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
He said he has been able to set up trusts to help fund some drivers, while others ask only to have their gas costs funded.
"The drivers are risking their lives daily to do this, and most do a couple of drives before they stop due to the danger," he wrote in an email to supporters.
The danger, Crow said, is real.
He recalled a time when he and the transport team attempted a late-night supply drop in Lviv but were forced to return to Poland. About halfway there, their four-vehicle convoy faced a "number of very suspicious and bright flashes" from a nearby tree.
"To say we had elevated heart rates is an understatement," he said. "That was our last late-night run."
Crow said as soon as he returned to Santa Fe, he started devising ways to get back to Ukraine, but admits it's "getting a little hairy" there.
He said he recently received a report from a Ukrainian friend about 13 transport vehicles being seized at a Russian checkpoint in the city of Manhush and diverted "to an unknown location." They haven't heard from the aid workers since.
Though Crow encouraged people to help support humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine, he doesn't recommend anyone to go as far as he did.
Still, he noted there were lessons to be learned — namely, "what really matters is not the material, but the human."
