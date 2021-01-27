A Santa Fe man found guilty of causing a fatal crash in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday morning to 35 years in prison.

A jury had convicted Edgar Alejandro Mendez-Chavez, 42, of five felony counts in November, including vehicular homicide, in the crash that killed Jose Duran Rodriguez, a local craftsman who had recently married and was expecting a child with his new wife.

"I would like to say I trust the truth, I trust justice, and her as a judge and what she knows," Mendez-Chavez said in Spanish during a sentencing hearing held by videoconference in front of state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

"I haven't been able to express everything I wanted. It seems strange to me. I consider myself innocent, but I want her to do her job," Mendez-Chavez said.

Sommer rejected a plea deal in 2019 that would have given Mendez-Chavez a 20-year sentence.

According to an affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Mendez-Chavez was driving a stolen truck west on Airport Road in June 2018 when he struck another vehicle, causing its driver to lose control and hit a wooden power pole. That driver suffered a concussion.

Mendez-Chavez then veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Explorer, killing Jose Duran Rodriguez and breaking the arm of his brother, Juan Duran Rodriguez.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, Mendez-Chavez had fled. Blood on an air bag tied him to the crime, according to police.

Mendez-Chavez was arrested when officers were attempting to interview him about a burglary near Cerrillos and Airport roads. He started throwing rocks at officers when they attempted to take him into custody, police said.

One of his convictions in November was on a count of aggravated battery of a police officer.

