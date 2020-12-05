The first thing you'll likely see entering Daniel Mitrovich's home office in Santa Fe are the photos.
Lots of them.
These old-fashioned prints — some in black and white; others in color — adorn a desk and walls. There are historical photos of his mother's family — who moved from Virginia to Tucumcari in 1898 — and others that include political and literary luminaries such as former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson and author George Plimpton.
But one small picture from 1975 seems to stand out, particularly now. Mitrovich is facing a taller man in a white shirt and black tie who flashes a slight smile and holds a coffee cup.
The man with Mitrovich looks confident, happy. As well he should have been. Just a few years before, he had won his first U.S. Senate race by a little more than 3,000 votes. And that victory led to a nearly 50-year career in politics.
The man's name: Joe Biden.
"When I look at this picture, I'm proud. I'm pleased," said Mitrovich, a resident of Santa Fe for 20 years and a longtime friend of Biden, who will become the nation's 46th president next month.
Mitrovich first met Biden in 1973 at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., after Mitrovich's older brother, George, introduced the two. George, who died in 2019, was known as the man who had connections in local and national politics and sports. George's involvement in political campaigns such as Robert Kennedy's run in the 1968 presidential race drew younger brother Daniel into that world in the mid-1960s.
Reflecting on Biden's first run for the U.S. Senate in 1972 in Delaware against a favored incumbent, Republican J. Caleb Boggs, Mitrovich said Biden had the gumption, guts and tenacity to see his victory through — aided by his three siblings, all of whom worked for his campaign.
"Joe Biden at 29 decided to run for the United States Senate," Mitrovich said. "No one gave him much of a chance. But he had a loyal family — his sister Val [who still works for her brother], his brother Jimmy, his brother Frank, all of whom helped him. And he got elected."
Nearly five decades after he first met Biden, Mitrovich — who works as a strategist for environmental causes and who served in a number of political campaigns since the mid-1960s — sees his friend's rise to the presidency as a healing action that will help bring the country together.
He said Biden will use his talent for negotiation and listening to both sides. "He's open to dialogue," Mitrovich said. "That's why he got along with the Republican members of the Senate. Alan Simpson of Wyoming, a Republican, got along with Joe."
Which is not to say that Biden is always easygoing — especially if he feels his children are being threatened. Mitrovich recalled an event at the top of a ski basin in Vail, Colo., in the late 1980s, when he went skiing with Biden and Biden's sons Hunter and Beau.
Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as Mitrovich, jumped off the ski lift quickly once they reached the top. But Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, paused, leading the man in the lift chair behind him to push him down.
The elder Biden, then about 45, immediately rushed over to the man in a manner that suggested a fight was about to erupt. Mitrovich said he threw himself between the two, putting his hands on their chests like Samson pushing against two pillars, well aware he might get a fist in the face for his efforts.
"I had my hand on the senator, and I had my hand on this guy — and he was big — to keep them from going at it," Mitrovich recalled. "They didn't and that was that."
That night, over dinner in a restaurant, Biden laughed and thanked Mitrovich for interceding.
"You probably saved me a headline in the Denver papers," Biden said.
Other photos in Mitrovich's collection show him and Biden — seemingly always smiling — through the years at various functions in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. But Mitrovich has avoided the headlines and publicity in general.
One of Mitrovich's first political campaigns was for conservative Republican Barry Goldwater, and the first politician of note he interviewed as a college newspaper journalist was California gubernatorial candidate Ronald Reagan. Mitrovich said he also supported former President George H.W. Bush, the 41st president and a Republican, as well. He has mostly supported Democrats since, he said.
He also once took a jog with former President Bill Clinton around 6:30 in the morning, flanked by Secret Service agents. Both Clinton and Biden, Mitrovich said, like to talk.
"Those two are two people who can talk all day," Mitrovich said. "All the times I was with Joe Biden, the most difficult thing was pulling him away from a crowd. He would always engage in a conversation with someone. It could have been someone who didn’t agree with him, and Joe was gonna change their mind, right there, that was gonna happen."
Though he has remained in regular touch with Biden, including when he served as vice president to President Barack Obama, Mitrovich said he has not spoken with his longtime friend since the election. But he recalled Biden had run — or considering running — for president several times before winning the 2020 election.
Mitrovich says it may have been a blessing that he didn't win the presidency sooner.
"It's time," he said. "This is the time for Joe Biden. It's good it didn't happen in '88 or 2008 or whenever. This is when we need Joe Biden — right now."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.