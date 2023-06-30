Martha Silva said her husband was in a good mood the night he was killed.

The couple were driving back to their home in Santa Fe from Albuquerque on June 2  when a man accused of driving drunk rear-ended Hector Beltran's pickup on Interstate 25. 

"We were making plans while coming back to go to Mexico the following week, I believe," Beltran's widow said in an interview in Spanish while fighting through tears.

Recommended for you