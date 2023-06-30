Martha Silva said her husband was in a good mood the night he was killed.
The couple were driving back to their home in Santa Fe from Albuquerque on June 2 when a man accused of driving drunk rear-ended Hector Beltran's pickup on Interstate 25.
"We were making plans while coming back to go to Mexico the following week, I believe," Beltran's widow said in an interview in Spanish while fighting through tears.
The man accused of taking Beltran's life, 22-year-old Jonathan Lujan of Santa Fe, appeared virtually Friday morning in 2nd Judicial District Court from Albuquerque's Metropolitan Detention Center for a brief arraignment. His lawyer, Thomas Clark, waived a formal reading of charges and pleaded not guilty on his client's behalf.
Silva, 39, and Beltran, 66, were married for 12 years. Together, they raised Silva's two daughters — Jennifer Silva, 21, and Aurora Silva, 17 — and were raising their 10-year-old daughter, Allison Beltran.
Martha Silva said Hector Beltran, who worked as a landscaper, used to travel back and forth from Santa Fe to Chihuahua, Mexico, to spend time with his family before helping bring the entire family to Santa Fe about three years ago.
"We never imagined that this would happen to us. I thought I was going to have my husband for many more years," Martha Silva said.
She said her husband was a jokester who loved talking with people.
"He always had a topic to talk about with everyone. He was a really good person with me. ... He was kind. He was attentive. He was a person that people liked from the start. He was loving with his daughter. He was a good father," Martha Silva said.
Lujan is charged with homicide by vehicle along with other charges related to the fatal crash, which took place just north of Albuquerque. A criminal complaint filed June 3 against Lujan states New Mexico State Police officers investigating the crash noticed an "overwhelming" smell of alcohol coming from him, an open container in the vehicle and other signs of impairment. His blood was drawn at the hospital for a blood-alcohol test.
Martha Silva said she does not understand how Lujan could have been so irresponsible but feels powerless in the face of the judicial system. She said she fears justice will not be served because her husband and her family are Hispanic.
"A death is worth the same no matter if you are white — no matter what color you are," Martha Silva said.