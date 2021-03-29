A Santa Fe man killed in a fatal pedestrian accident on Friday near St. Michael's Drive and Galisteo Street has been identified by city police.
Paul Ross, 71, was fatally struck by a car around noon on March 26 while out walking, Santa Fe police Support Operations Lt. Thomas Grundler said.
Grundler said the driver who hit Ross was 60-year-old Christopher Griego.
No other information about the incident was available as police said they continued to investigate "contributing factors of the crash."
