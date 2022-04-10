The seas are full of Jonathan “Ivan” Saunders’ words.
The longtime sailor and fisherman, who spent 45 of his 64 years of life sailing around various parts of the world, figures he has thrown at least 50 bottles into ocean waters containing messages for anyone who discovered them.
Only once, said Saunders — who is now living the life of a landlubber in Santa Fe — did anyone ever respond to say a bottle had been found.
That was a simple note Saunders wrote in April 1995 that included his name, the name of the ship he was on, the name of the ship’s captain, its coordinates and his mailing address. He asked whoever found the bottle to contact him there and tell him where the bottle was found. He also inserted a $1 bill into the bottle.
He then deposited the bottle into the Atlantic Ocean off Puerto Rico.
In November, Saunders said, Nadia Guelénnoc of Brittany, France, posted the letter on her Facebook page, saying she had found the bottle on a beach in her city.
It had traveled over 5,000 nautical miles.
Saunders said Guelénnoc has not yet responded to queries sent by his partner, Helen Ballantyne. Efforts to reach Guelénnoc were unsuccessful.
The news didn’t get back to Saunders, who does not have a Facebook account, until a couple of weeks ago. That’s when a friend from Hawaii, who had seen the woman’s post, reached out to Saunders and said, “Dude, this is your handwriting. I think this is you.”
And it was.
“It was like vindication,” Saunders said in a recent interview at his Santa Fe home. “I did it. I completed the circle.”
Tall — over 6 feet — with a face and arms painted red-brown by the sun, Saunders still looks and talks the part of a sailor as he recalls those messages cast out to the waves years ago.
Growing up on Cape Cod, he was drawn to the ocean and the jobs it offered him, particularly as a fisherman. He recalls delivering his first message in a bottle to the sea sometime in the mid-1970s.
He didn’t send out messages of love or hope or full of bumper sticker slogans. His notes simply relayed his contact information and other details to help connect him with a finder. A student of the ocean, he wanted to understand the science behind how it moved — “Where will this end up? When will this wind up?” he said.
He said he wrote the messages on paper with pencil and stuck them in plastic bags that he put inside the bottles.
He always included a dollar bill, he said, “to get their attention.”
The best bottles to use, he said, are large, dark glass bottles that can be firmly corked and capped so ultraviolet rays do not decompose either the bottle or the message inside.
In the case of the message in this particular bottle, it may have been the name of the captain of the ship — Linda Greenlaw — that caught the French woman’s attention. Or maybe it was the name of the ship they were on, the Hannah Boden.
The Hannah Boden was the sister ship of the Andrea Gail, the fishing vessel that sunk off the coast of Gloucester, Mass., in 1991, prompting the book and movie The Perfect Storm. Sebastian Junger, the author of the book, called Greenlaw one of the best captains on the East Coast.
The woman who found Saunder’s bottle sent Greenlaw a Facebook message in French in November but did not get a response. Greenlaw came across a second Facebook message from her in late February and acknowledged receipt of it, but she couldn’t read what it said.
The social media interaction eventually led to an understanding of what had happened and prompted Greenlaw, who lives in Maine, to reconnect with Saunders after being out of touch with him for 20 years.
In an email, Greenlaw wrote, “The most amazing thing about the note surfacing is that I reconnected with Ivan. I’m sorry I don’t have much info about the woman who found the bottle other than her name.”
Regarding his bottle’s trajectory and timeline, Saunders said he knows enough about the ocean tide’s ebb and flow to realize that perhaps the bottle did not take all of 27 years to find its way to Brittany. “Who knows how long it could have been on the beach” where the woman found it, he said. “It could have been a long time.”
Saunders said he thinks sailors have been sending messages in bottles via the ocean for centuries.
“Perhaps it’s the isolation of being out on the ocean for so long,” he said. “It says, ‘Hey, here I am!’ ”
Clint Buffington, who maintains a blog about messages in a bottle (he claims to have found over 80 since 2007), wrote the first such messages were “sent by ocean scientists in the 18th and 19th centuries,” and those letters were “the best available means to study ocean currents.”
Over time, Buffington wrote, the idea of putting a message in a bottle and sending it adrift in the sea became ensconced in popular culture and the subject of literary endeavors, songs and movies — not to mention a potential lifesaving technique for those deserted on a desert island (hopefully with a bottle on hand).
The discovery of his 1995 bottle has left Saunders wondering about the rest of his floating messages. Might they be found or will the publicity concerning this one lead someone who has found one to reach out to him?
“This might be the first of many,” he said.
Meanwhile, he is planning to contact the French woman soon and ask if he can make a deal.
He said he would pay for her to flight to Santa Fe to meet him and his partner, Helen, if she would return the letter to him.
“I want to frame it,” he said. “She can keep the dollar bill.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.