Oliver "Ollie" Greer was an all-star enthusiast.

He indulged in his own interests in a way few people ever do and invited others to do the same. He was always willing to share his passions — bugs, movies, music, among others — with curious friends and strangers.

"Anything that piqued his interest, he would — literally — learn everything he possibly could about it," said Greer's longtime friend Ryan Wells. "It didn’t have to be necessarily one of his old interests; it could be a conversation that he had with somebody at Haagen Dazs that made him think."