A 29-year-old Santa Fe man accused of shooting a tourist during a road rage incident in 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday to three of seven felony counts in a plea agreement that calls for him to serve three years in prison.
Prosecutor Ramon Carrillo told District Judge T. Glenn Ellington the office dismissed more than half the charges against David Dean Gallegos Jr. because several victims in the case, who live in Florida, refused to cooperate.
But one of the victims, Demaire Worthington, whom Gallegos shot in the leg, appeared by Zoom to oppose the deal, calling it an "injustice."
"I would like the court to know that I'm not OK with the defendant getting a three-year sentence," Worthington said. "I've had absolutely no say in this plea arrangement and it feels like a slap in the face on top of everything else that I've had to endure.
"This plea deal is sending a message that violent offenders can repeatedly reoffend with little to no consequences."
The deal also calls for Gallegos to serve three years of supervised probation upon release.
Gallegos' defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson reminded the court Tuesday much of the witness testimony in the case had been suppressed after witnesses failed to make themselves available for pre-trial interviews.
The defense attorney also said she felt Gallegos could have claimed self-defense at trial.
According to the factual basis for the plea, which Carrillo read into the record Tuesday, the victim and her relatives — another adult woman and three children — were driving on Cerrillos Road on their way to the airport in Albuquerque on Dec. 19, 2021, when Gallegos drove past and sideswiped their vehicle, collided with two others cars and then "took off."
Worthington pursued Gallegos at high rates of speed, Carrillo said, "eventually cutting him off and that's when shots were fired."
Gallegos has had multiple run-ins with police, according to a motion for pretrial detention prosecutors filed in January 2022, and has been accused of shooting two other people — including one in Santa Fe a few months prior to the road rage incident — and one in Albuquerque in May of the same year.
In the Santa Fe case, Gallegos was charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle after man showed up at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in October 2021 with a bullet lodged in his buttocks and told police he'd been shot while riding his bicycle past a man in a truck, later identified as Gallegos.
The shooting occurred near Sonic Drive-In on Cerrillos Road, according to a criminal complaint.
The First Judicial District Attorney's Office dismissed that case without prejudice earlier this month.
"The victim … is uncooperative and refuses to speak with prosecution," Assistant District Attorney David D. Vandenberg wrote in a motion for dismissal.
Albuquerque police charged Gallegos with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in May 2021 after responding to an apartment complex where a man had been shot in the arm. The victim in that case also was uncooperative, according to a criminal complaint, telling officers he "woke up with a hole in his arm."
Prosecutors in the 2nd Judicial District dismissed that case in June 2021 after the victim indicated he was not willing to participate in the prosecution.
Gallegos' criminal record also includes charges for battery on a health care worker, DWI, drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, according to online court records.
Ellington sent one of Gallegos' family members who was observing the hearing out of the courtroom Tuesday when she continued nodding off after being reprimanded by the bailiff to keep her eyes open in court. The judge also admonished another spectator sitting with the family to stay awake during the proceeding or risk being sent out of the room.