A 29-year-old Santa Fe man accused of shooting a tourist during a road rage incident in 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday to three of seven felony counts in a plea agreement that calls for him to serve three years in prison.

Prosecutor Ramon Carrillo told District Judge T. Glenn Ellington the office dismissed more than half the charges against David Dean Gallegos Jr. because several victims in the case, who live in Florida, refused to cooperate.

But one of the victims, Demaire Worthington, whom Gallegos shot in the leg, appeared by Zoom to oppose the deal, calling it an "injustice."

Recommended for you