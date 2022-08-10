081022_JG_RagleCrimeScence.jpg

A man, 60, was found dead from a gunshot wound early Wednesday at Ragle Park. Homicide investigators were on scene. The death is the third homicide in the past three months in Santa Fe.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

A Santa Fe man was found dead in Ragle Park early Wednesday morning, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound, Santa Fe police said.

Police identified the victim as Samuel Cordero, 60. They provided few details about the death, but said Cordero suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound. They are calling his death a homicide.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said officers were alerted to a "man down call" following a 911 call. Officers were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the south-central park on Zia Road, according to a news release.

