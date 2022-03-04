Talking to Keith Crow — Santa Fe real estate broker and one-man refugee-extraction team — was impossible by telephone Friday.
But in a 12-question email interview, he painted a harrowing picture of the cost of war half a world away.
"The things I saw today," he wrote in what amounted to a preamble, "will never be erased."
Crow, apparently unable to watch Russia's invasion of Ukraine without doing something to help the civilians most affected by it, last week flew to Poland from Santa Fe with the intention of helping refugees find safety. He rented a car ("Don't tell them") and is commuting through a hunk of Eastern Europe, driving Ukrainians to safety at the Polish border.
"Last Friday, he called me and said he was going out of town," said Pat Walker, the managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. "I asked him, 'Where are you going?' and he said … he was going to try to get into Ukraine and help people get out."
And since early this week, that's just what Crow has done.
On Friday, Crow wrote he picked up a family at a train station in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine: a mother, grandmother and 4-year-old boy who had no place to stay and likely couldn't get a seat on a bus headed west for at least a week. By the end of the day, they were out of the country, thanks to Crow and his rental car.
"They were standing on the sidewalk, staring out across an intersection," wrote Crow. "I asked if they would like a ride to Poland, and they accepted cautiously. The mom is an English teacher, so that certainly helped. While driving out of Lviv, through more roadblocks and checkpoints than I can recall, she told me they had no place to stay tonight or tomorrow and couldn't get a seat on a bus for at least a week. They're resting in Hrebenne [Poland] tonight, off to Germany soon."
The flood of Ukrainians headed toward Poland and other Eastern European nations is part of what observers on the ground are calling the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II, as Russian troops begin to encircle Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other large cities farther east. News organizations on the ground report the scramble to leave the country is intensifying, especially in Lviv.
Crow wrote the changes on the ground, even since the early days of the conflict, are stark. On his first day, he was at a border crossing point in the city of Medyka, and there were relatively few people to help those fleeing Ukraine. The next day, he wrote, helpers outnumbered refugees.
"The Polish, and the entire population of the EU [European Union] have been phenomenal," he wrote.
But war is ever-changing, and Crow wrote the sense of foreboding — perhaps more accurately, impending trouble — is palpable.
"It's not so much that I felt in danger, more that I knew danger was coming soon," he wrote. "Checkpoints are being manned by locals, all military is currently fighting at the hot spots."
Interview question: When you've delivered someone to relative safety, what's that like?
Crow: Like nothing I've ever felt. Peaceful, hallow, haunting knowing there are millions more that won't get out.
Crow wrote he couldn't sit back and "watch the fleeing" in Ukraine, adding he'd felt the same way as other disasters unfolded: Somalia, Serbia and elsewhere.
"I always felt guilty not doing something besides donating money. A hands-on approach is what I need," he wrote.
Exactly how long Crow can stay hands-on is uncertain. He wrote he believes the window is closing for Ukrainians trying to escape. He says he doesn't think much about his own personal safety, concentrating on "the men and women dying right now for no reason. I look at the people manning the checkpoint and I know they very well might be dead later this week. Humbling."
His own plans for a return home are just as fluid. Asked about them, he wrote: "tbd." In a separate, one-sentence email, he added: "Hopefully not in a coffee tin."
Words like that, of course, concern his friends and co-workers.
"All the people here are really full of admiration for what he's doing," Walker said. "And in the recesses of everybody's mind, a concern that he won't come back."
Question: Tell me something about a question I haven't asked.
Crow: Please ask people to help in any way they can. Sell that extra watch you never wear, that set of golf clubs in the back of the closet. Do something.
And finally, this: "Please please please don't make me out to be some hero, as I’m not," Crow wrote. "The heroes are the men and women civilians protecting their country. I’m just a guy giving rides."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.