A man accused of raping a Santa Fe girl in October and raping a woman earlier this month, just after his release from electronic monitoring in the previous case, is now accused of raping a second teen girl.
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in state District Court said Maury Elliott, 23, faces one count of criminal sexual penetration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with a September incident.
An arrest warrant was issued for Elliott on Jan. 16, but online jail records didn't indicate he has been arrested on the most recent charges or charhes he faces following a woman's allegation he raped her Jan. 10 after the two met at a downtown bar.
The criminal complaint filed this week said Elliott is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl he had met at a house party Sept. 28, just months before he moved to Santa Fe from Philadelphia.
During an interview with police Oct. 11, the teen said she drank shots of alcohol that were handed to her as she walked into the party and blacked out soon after, according to the criminal complaint. When she woke up, she told officers, she was inside a friend's car, and Elliott was on top of her. She said she did not have any clothes on from the waist down.
After about two minutes, the girl said, she blacked out again and woke up at her friend's house later that morning.
One of the girl's friends told police Elliott and another man had approached the two and Elliott had handed the girl a bottle, the complaint said. The friend said she "believed, after the incident, that [Elliott] put something in the bottle to cause her to blackout."
Another friend of the girl also told police she saw Elliott give the girl alcohol and that the girl was so intoxicated she could not sit up straight on a couch.
Police arrested Elliott on Oct. 24 in connection with a separate allegation that he had raped a 15-year-old girl. An arrest warrant affidavit in the case said Elliott had met the girl on the Plaza on Sept. 27 and later connected with her through a social media app.
The girl told police she had met with Elliott and another man the night of Oct. 3 and they had given her alcohol. Elliott also blew cannabis smoke into her mouth, the girl said, according to the affidavit. The men then took her to an apartment, she said, where Elliott raped her in the early morning hours of Oct. 4 while she drifted in and out of consciousness.
A grand jury indicted Elliott on two counts of criminal sexual penetration, one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor, one count of kidnapping and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in that case.
The second man, 25-year-old Derrick Chavez, initially faced the same charges, but he has not been indicted. The District Attorney's Office is in discussions with Chavez's defense attorney about a possible plea deal prior to indictment, according to a notice of case dismissal filed Dec. 6 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Elliott spent four days in jail before his release Oct. 28 on an unsecured $2,500 bond. Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device. But the District Attorney's Office did not file a motion seeking detention of Elliott until his trial, and District Judge T. Glenn Ellington allowed him to be released from GPS monitoring Jan. 6.
Days later, he was accused of raping a woman he had met outside Evangelo's. An arrest warrant affidavit in that case said the woman told police she believed he had put some sort of drug in her drink before the two went to his apartment on Cerrillos Road, where she said he attacked her.
In that case, Elliott faces two counts of criminal sexual penetration.
