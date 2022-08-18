Nearly four months after 73-year-old Michael Trujillo died of a head injury at a local hospital following what police said was a confrontation with a neighbor, Frankie Cruz, 68, faces a count of involuntary manslaughter.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez issued a news release late Thursday announcing the charge. Cruz pushed Trujillo when the two were involved in an altercation the night of
April 27 at the senior housing complex on Camino Consuelo where they lived, the statement said. Trujillo fell, struck his head on the ground and lost consciousness.
He later regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injury.
An autopsy by the state Office of the Medical Investigator determined Trujillo was killed by blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was homicide, the news release said.
A police report of the incident said a witness told officers Trujillo, one of several people who had gathered near an apartment after an alarm began to sound, appeared intoxicated April 27. He shouted expletives at two women and was told to leave, the witness said.
The man who lived in the apartment confronted Trujillo, according to the report, and pushed him, causing Trujillo to fall and hit his head. The witness told police she “heard it crack.”
Hospital staff told police Trujillo had a skull fracture and brain bleed but said he would be fine after the pressure in his head was reduced.
Around 1:40 a.m. the following day however, another staffer told police Trujillo had fallen in his room just before midnight and died about an hour later.