Santa Fe police arrested a man attempting to rob a Smith's grocery store on Cerrillos Road on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. after witnesses saw a man wearing a basketball jersey and black shorts break a window at the grocery store, the complaint said. Officers found 39-year-old Luke Korzec, who matched the description, at a store nearby and arrested him.
Korzec left the store once he realized there were people inside and did not take anything, according to the complaint. He faces criminal charges of breaking and entering and criminal damage to property.
