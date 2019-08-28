A 21-year-old Santa Fe man was killed Tuesday night when his SUV rolled off the I-25 frontage road in Santa Fe, state police said.
Dominic Gonzales was driving a black 2006 BMW south on the frontage road at a high speed at about 8:45 p.m. when it left the road and rolled over, the agency said in a news release.
Gonzales was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Two other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, both from Santa Fe, were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening. They were not identified.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. State police said alcohol was believed to be a factor and seatbelts were not properly used.