A Santa Fe man has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after his 9-month-old baby was found with a Xanax pill in his mouth early Saturday morning, police said.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Jacob Devargas, 25, faces charges of child abuse not resulting in death or great bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance.
Devargas was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Fe County jail, where he was still being held Tuesday on an unsecured bond of $2,500.
Santa Fe police said in a statement of probable cause attached to the criminal complaint that Devargas “sounded dazed” around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, when he called 911 to report his infant son might have consumed Xanax, an anxiety medication. Devargas was “possibly coming down from narcotics” at the time he called, the statement said.
Medical personnel assessed the baby boy, who was “conscious, alert and breathing” upon their arrival, police reports said.
Devargas seemed “disoriented and lethargic,” and officers noticed a candy box lying on the bed next to him was filled with Xanax pills, according to the statement of probable cause.
Devargas told officers he had found his son playing with the Nerds candy box and then realized the baby had a pill in his mouth. Soon after, he called 911.
The baby’s mother told police Devargas had asked permission to see the child, and she had agreed. She allowed Devargas to sit with the child around 7 a.m. while she took a shower, she said, according to police reports, but Devargas quickly called her back into the room, saying he thought the baby had ingested Xanax.
Then she noticed a baggie with a powdery substance on the bed along with the Nerds candy box full of Xanax, the woman said.
She noticed a white residue on the baby’s mouth, she said, and immediately called police.
The woman told police the baby is teething and probably didn’t swallow a pill but had only chewed on it.
