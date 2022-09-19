A Santa Fe man was arrested Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an unrestrained child in his minivan and intentionally rear-ending a pickup.

Joseph Anaya is facing one felony count and four misdemeanors stemming from the incident: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated DWI, driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an unrestrained child in his vehicle.

Anaya was booked into the Santa Fe County jail late Sunday night.

