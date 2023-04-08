Marcos Guevara-Calles.jpg

Marcos Guevara-Calles in 2022

Santa Fe police have arrested a suspect on an open murder count after finding a man with a fatal injury Saturday on Hopewell Street.

A man called authorities at 3 a.m. Saturday to say someone was dead at his location, according to a news release from city police. Officers arrived at the apartment in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street, where they found Mark Cucul, 52, lying on the floor, apparently unconscious and not breathing.

Officers and paramedics began performing life-saving measures on Cucul, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

