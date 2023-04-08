Santa Fe police have arrested a suspect on an open murder count after finding a man with a fatal injury Saturday on Hopewell Street.
A man called authorities at 3 a.m. Saturday to say someone was dead at his location, according to a news release from city police. Officers arrived at the apartment in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street, where they found Mark Cucul, 52, lying on the floor, apparently unconscious and not breathing.
Officers and paramedics began performing life-saving measures on Cucul, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Cucul appears to have been killed with a "sharp instrument," Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said.
Police investigators arrived and "conducted multiple interviews and executed multiple search warrants," police said.
Marcos Guevara-Calles, 25, who was also at the apartment, was arrested on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
Gonzales said he wasn't 100% sure who called police but that "it appears the suspect called and reported it himself."
Guevara-Calles' criminal record includes an aggravated assault charge in 2018 and numerous arrests for driving while intoxicated. His last arrest, in August 2022, was for criminal damage to property, with the victim listed as a Mario Cucul who lived in that area of Hopewell Street.
Mario Cucul told police Guevara-Calles, whom he described as a friend, was at his place drinking beer when he got angry because of a song. Mario Cucul said Guevara-Calles stormed out of the apartment and broke three windows with a rock.
Gonzales said he was unsure of the connection between Mario and Mark Cucul. The case was dismissed in December when Guevara-Calles admitted to a probation violation, according to court records. Santa Fe County jail records show he was released March 1.
The slaying Saturday appears to be the first homicide reported in the city of Santa Fe this year. Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in January in connection with a homicide in the Caja del Rio, but the last homicide in the city was on Dec. 30, when James Towle was shot to death on Rufina Street. There was also a fatal hit-and-run accident on St. Francis Drive in early February.
Anyone with information on the homicide Saturday is asked to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.