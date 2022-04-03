Santa Fe police arrested a man accused in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening off West Alameda Street.
Lt. Bryan Martinez said no one was injured in the incident.
Michael Leal, 23, who lives in the Cañoncito area, was charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and abuse of a child, Martinez said. Leal was suspected of having a minor in his vehicle during the shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Muscle Car Lane, the lieutenant said, adding police believe a 25-year-old man who lives at the home was the target.
Martinez said the resident knew Leal but did not know the motive for the shooting.
Leal, who was booked in the Santa Fe County jail, does not have a criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.