A Santa Fe man faces federal charges after allegedly participating in the January riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Matthew Martin, 42, faces multiple charges including knowingly entering any restricted grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of the government; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.
Cellphone records show that Martin's phone was in the area at the time of the Jan. 6 incident, according to a complaint filed by FBI Agent Travis Taylor.
On Jan. 20, Martin confessed to being in the crowd that illegally entered the U.S. Capitol, the complaint stated.
He told the FBI that "after reading then-President Trump's tweets regarding the election being stolen" he decided to fly to Washington, D.C., to attend a protest. During the riot, Martin said Capitol guards opened the doors where he entered the U.S. Capitol along with a crowd of other people. But he "realized later" that the protests were worse than he thought and came back home to New Mexico.
Martin provided the FBI with receipts from his flights along with photographs and videos he took on Jan. 6., the complaint stated. Some of those photos included "selfies" of Martin on the mall near the Capitol and with a face mask that spelled "TRUMP," the complaint stated. He was also found in surveillance footage from the event.
Martin was taken into custody Thursday and will face prosecution from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. He has no significant criminal history in New Mexico aside from a harassment charge in 2017 that was later dismissed.
