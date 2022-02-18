A Santa Fe man was arrested Tuesday by Santa Fe County sheriff's investigators at a home on Jay Street on suspicion of rape and domestic violence.
Noe Martinez-Lemus, 41, faces charges of criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment and battery of a household member.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, he is accused of holding a woman he knew against her will and raping her during an incident in November.
Noe Martinez-Lemus was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was still incarcerated Friday, court records show.
