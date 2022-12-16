The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected in the fatal shooting of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found in a garage at a home in Lone Butte that had worried residents for years. 

Manuel Rios Alderete, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, the sheriff's office said in a news release issued Friday.

It's unclear where Rios Alderete was arrested or how deputies tracked him down.

Popular in the Community