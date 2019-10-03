A Santa Fe man has been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies last month, the FBI said Thursday.
The FBI said in a news release that it was assisted by the Española Police Department in arresting 46-year-old Lester Padilla on Wednesday in connection with robberies at three Wells Fargo bank branches — two in Santa Fe and one in Española.
The robberies were reported at the Wells Fargo at 645 N. Riverside Drive in Española on Sept. 9, the Wells Fargo at 502 N. Guadalupe St. in Santa Fe on Sept. 24, and the Wells Fargo at 545 W. Cordova Road in Santa Fe on Sept. 26.
The FBI did not release any further details on the case.
A Santa Fe police report on the Sept. 24 robbery on Guadalupe Street said the suspect entered the bank wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt and dark pants, presented a demand note to a bank teller, and then escaped on foot with cash. The report indicated the thief left with $883 in that robbery.
Padilla was expected to make an initial appearance on the charges in federal court in Albuquerque on Thursday.