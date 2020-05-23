A Santa Fe man faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in Pittsburgh in connection with a Pennsylvania's man's death in December.
Jared Skillman, 30, was arrested Monday at Pittsburgh International Airport and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office filed charges May 6 in connection with a death at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, according to online court records.
Police found 41-year-old Jacob Brown of Burgettstown, Pa., unresponsive on the eighth floor of the hotel just after 2:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Brown was taken to a hospital and died just after 3 a.m., according to a police complaint attached to a request to extradite Skillman.
Skillman told police he, his brother and a friend rented a room at the hotel while in town to see a Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Skillman said he didn't know Brown before the incident.
Skillman said he left his hotel room and heard a woman yelling "no" and "stop" from another room. He told officers he knocked on the door, which Brown's girlfriend answered. She was wearing a sports bra and yoga pants, and Skillman said he gave her his T-shirt and told her to go toward his room. He said Brown was "agitated, nude and very verbal."
Skillman said Brown tried to slam his foot in the door and continued yelling as the woman tried to collect her things, and Skillman threw the man to the floor. Skillman said the woman asked him to leave and that she would also go.
Skillman said he reported the incident to the front desk and returned to his room.
Just before 2 a.m., he said there was a loud bang on his door and Brown yelled, "Where is she?" Skillman said he grabbed Brown and physically escorted him into the room "to prove the woman wasn't there."
Skillman said Brown became violent and they rolled into the hallway, and another guest called police. Skillman said Brown "began biting [Skillman's] arms," and that's when he put Brown in a rear chokehold. He told police he released his hold after a staff member yelled, "He's out," because he didn't want to kill Brown.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Brown died of strangulation in the chokehold.
Skillman was arrested May 12 and booked into the Santa Fe County jail on an extradition warrant, but he was released two days later with a judicial order to surrender to Allegheny County authorities within 10 days.
Attempts to reach Skillman's mother, brother and Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Hillary Weaver were unsuccessful Saturday.
