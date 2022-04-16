A man who was arrested April 10 after allegedly trying to break into a consignment shop in Santa Fe now faces charges in two downtown burglaries.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, a security guard had apprehended Edgar Guzman, 26, of Santa Fe, after finding him and another man trying to break a lock at the Double Take consignment shop on South Guadalupe Street.
Guzman faces charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and possession of burglary tools in that case.
After his arrest, detectives identified Guzman as a suspect in the other burglaries, according to a news release from Santa Fe police.
The news release states Guzman confessed Wednesday during an interview with detectives to burglarizing Manitou Galleries on Palace Avenue on Feb. 15 and March 4, stealing about $250,000 worth of jewelry combined. The cases remain under investigation.
Detectives on Thursday secured an arrest warrant for Guzman, who was being held at the Santa Fe County jail. He was additionally charged with two counts of receiving stolen property (over $20,000), two counts of larceny (over $20,000), four counts of non-residential burglary and two counts of larceny (less than $250).
In December, Guzman was arrested on suspicion of trying to steal over $200,000 worth of jewelry from the Momeni Gallery off Old Santa Fe Trail.
He was found in the gallery’s courtyard around 3:15 a.m. with a black backpack holding Southwestern-style jewelry and cash and a large “bayonet-style knife,” a criminal complaint says.
The case was dismissed in February without prejudice, which means it could be refiled, court records show.
Later in February, Guzman was arrested again, this time on suspicion of using a piece of metal to break into a store on Johnson Street and fleeing on a bike with a safe, according to court records.
Police were able to follow bike tracks in the snow to a tent near the Guadalupe District, where they found Guzman, the complaint says.
Guzman confessed to breaking into the store and taking the safe, according to the complaint. He later took police to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he had dumped the safe, the complaint said.
He was booked and released the same day.
A month later, a bench warrant was issued for Guzman’s arrest because he was accused of failing to appear for hearing.
