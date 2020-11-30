A man was arrested Friday in La Cienega on suspicion of firing gunshots at Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies from a home where a 2-year-old child was present.
A criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court said Allen James Mirabal, 39, is facing a slew of felony charges, including three counts of intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer, a count of child abuse, two counts of aggravated assault against a household member, and one count each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property over $1,000. He also was charged with receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
The complaint said deputies arrived at the home along Estrella Brillante in La Cienega around 9:45 a.m. Friday after receiving reports from neighbors that someone had been firing shots.
When deputies arrived, they could hear gunshots coming from a broken window and took defensive positions, the complaint said.
As deputies continued to shout commands, a man later identified as Mirabal continued to fire off rounds. Deputies also learned a 2-year-old girl was in the home with Mirabal.
Around 11 a.m., Mirabal came out of the home with the girl in one hand and what deputies believe was a shotgun in the other hand, the complaint said. After several commands, he placed the gun on a pile of wood and placed the child on the ground.
He was taken to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, where he told deputies he was unaware of "where he was or what was occurring," the complaint said.
Mirabal eventually told deputies he remembered shooting through the blinds at his home because he believed people were shooting at him, the complaint said.
A sweep of the residence found spent shotgun shells throughout the residence, the complaint said, and three rounds had been fired into the child's bedroom.
Investigators also found an open gun safe holding multiple rifles, shotguns and pistols, as well as ammunition.
One of the firearms in the safe belonged to Mirabal's father and had been reported stolen, the complaint said.
