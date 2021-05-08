A Santa Fe man led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday that reached 125 mph before he was arrested, New Mexico State Police said.
The pursuit began around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 25 near La Cienega, south of Santa Fe, and ended near Los Cerrillos.
Officers arrested Frank Ybarra, 36, and charged him with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and reckless driving, said Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman.
No other details were immediately available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.